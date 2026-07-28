Richmond District traffic alert: Campbells Creek bridge replacement in Hanover County requires short-term detour

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be replacing Campbells Creek Bridge along Route 656 (Mount Hermon Road) in Hanover County requiring a short-term detour. Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, April 13, through Summer 2026, the road will be closed between Goddins Hill and Stumpy roads, weather permitting.

Motorists should follow the posted detour signs using Route 657 (Ashcake Road) and Route 659 (Cheroy Road).

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For the latest traffic information or road conditions check 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, on the free mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.