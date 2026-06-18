Gov. Pillen Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Severe Storm Damage

RELEASE DATE: Jun 18, 2026

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495





LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has requested that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration in the wake of severe storms that impacted the state May 15 – 18. Those storms resulted in tornadoes, extreme straight-line winds and flash flooding across multiple counties. If approved, the funding will assist in covering costs resulting in damage to public infrastructure.

The request includes Buffalo, Fillmore, Gage, Howard, Jefferson, Nemaha, Thayer and Thurston counties. Reported damage included downed power poles and lines, as well as damage to schools, buildings, and roadways. Debris cleanup was significant in some counties following the storms. Emergency shelters were also necessary in areas where individuals had been displaced. Damage estimates now exceed $4.9 million.

In addition to the disaster declaration request, Gov. Pillen has also requested access to the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), which provides funding to governmental entities, allowing them to rebuild in ways that will reduce or mitigate future disaster losses. Approval would allow the state to apply for such grants.

This is the second federal disaster declaration request that the Governor has made in as many months. In May, Gov. Pillen requested one for the destructive wildfires that impacted Arthur, Garden, Grant, Lincoln, and Morill counties. At the time of the request, preliminary damage estimates had reached nearly $9.7 million.

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