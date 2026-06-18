1199SEIU Endorses Governor Wes Moore For Reelection

1199SEIU Says Governor Moore Has “Prioritized Affordability For Working Families”

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1199 announced their endorsement of Governor Wes Moore’s 2026 reelection campaign. This announcement follows a lengthy list of Unions, Organizations, Maryland leaders and Republicans across the state that have endorsed Gov. Moore’s reelection campaign.

“We’re honored to earn the support of the over 10,000 1199SEIU members that work tirelessly everyday in our hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics to make Maryland a healthier and safer home for us all,” said Governor Wes Moore. “Alongside members of 1199SEIU, we’ve invested hundreds of millions into hospital upgrades across the state, put new workforce development programs in place to help upskill frontline medical staff, and signed legislation to expedite license approvals for former federal healthcare workers to make it easier for displaced professionals to continue practicing in Maryland. As we march forward toward next November, we’re excited they will continue to play a critical role in continuing to make Maryland a state that fights for and protects working families.”

“During Governor Moore’s first term, he has prioritized affordability for working families, signed legislation to create safe staffing committees in hospitals, safeguarded rights for immigrants and our trans community, and worked to protect Medicaid for hundreds of thousands of people,” said Lisa Brown, Executive Vice President of 1199SEIU for Maryland and D.C. “The healthcare workers of 1199SEIU are thrilled to endorse his re-election campaign so Maryland can continue to protect quality care and create good jobs in the fast-growing healthcare sector.”

1199SEIU is the fastest-growing healthcare union in the country, representing over 450,000 workers. The Maryland/DC Division represents over 10,000 members in hospitals, long-term care facilities, federally qualified health centers, and clinics. 1199SEIU is a political powerhouse and a leader on social justice issues in the region, moving successful campaigns to raise the minimum wage, expand paid family leave, and expand rights for our newest Americans.

In January, Moore-Miller for Maryland announced a record-breaking fundraising year of $7 million–the most ever raised in an off year in Maryland, and the campaign currently has a staggering $7.4 million cash-on-hand. 1199SEIU joins the American Federation of Government Employees, Maryland League of Conservation Voters, Maryland REALTORS®, Maryland International Association of Fire Fighters, Maryland’s largest union, the Maryland State Education Association, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 500, as well as Democrats and Republicans from across the state in endorsing Governor Wes Moore for reelection.