On the 61st Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid, Maryland Democrats are Holding Republicans Accountable for Ripping Away Healthcare From Families

Today, millions of Marylanders are finding themselves suffering from a Trump-led healthcare crisis enabled by Maryland Republicans’ years-long campaign to slash Medicare and Medicaid, programs that have ensured access to quality, affordable healthcare for the last 61 years. Now, Maryland families are forced to choose between going to the doctor’s office, rationing medications, putting food on the table, or paying their bills — all while Trump and Maryland Republicans stuff the pockets of their billionaire cronies with taxpayer money that could have been used to fund healthcare for millions of Americans.

A reminder: Democrats have been fighting nonstop against Trump and Maryland Republicans’ cruel attacks on healthcare. Democratic elected officials and candidates up and down the ballot continue to fight to reverse Republicans’ harmful cuts to Medicaid, lower prescription drug costs, and protect healthcare for all Marylanders.

On the 61st anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid, Maryland Democratic Party Chair Steuart Pittman released the following statement:

“Donald Trump and Republicans — including Andy Harris — created this healthcare crisis while betraying Marylanders in order to line the pockets of their biggest donors. From gutting Medicaid and refusing to extend lifesaving ACA premium tax credits, to jacking up the cost of prescription drugs by ending Medicare Part D subsidies, Republicans have made it clear that they have no interest in making healthcare or life more affordable for Maryland families. Maryland Democrats will do everything in our power to fight against these egregious attacks while working to lower costs and expand healthcare coverage for Maryland families.”

Donald Trump and Maryland Republicans created this healthcare crisis through their repeated attacks on Marylanders’ health. First, they passed the largest cuts to healthcare in U.S. history with their Big Ugly Bill, which rips away healthcare for 180,000 Marylanders. Then, their refusal to extend Marylanders’ lifesaving ACA enhanced premium tax credits caused premiums to skyrocket by an average of $405, forcing 181,274 Marylanders to either pay more out of pocket or forgo coverage altogether. And now, the Trump administration just announced they are ending Medicare Part D subsidies, a popular program that helped bring down healthcare costs for Marylanders 65 and older.

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