Maryland Gas Prices Surge to $4.12 as Trump Doubles Down on His Deadly and Unpopular War With Iran

In response, Maryland Democratic Party Chair Steurat Pittman released the following statement:

“Donald Trump has the power to end his deadly and costly war with Iran, which continues to claim the lives of U.S. servicemembers and send prices soaring — yet he chooses not to. As a result, Maryland working families are forced to dip into their savings and stretch their budgets to afford the high prices at the pump and at the grocery store. Our families are in desperate need of relief, but instead Trump would rather send them the bill for his endless war. The contrast couldn’t be clearer: While Trump doesn’t care about ending this war or lowering costs,

Democrats are doing everything in our power to

make everyday life more affordable for Maryland families.”

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