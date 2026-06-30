Look Beyond 'Bone-on-Bone' Diagnosis Before Considering Knee Replacement

Options for chronic knee pain

Being told you're bone-on-bone doesn't automatically mean knee replacement. Learn why symptoms and function matter as much as X-rays.

FAIRPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE** Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center Encourages Patients to Look Beyond “Bone-on-Bone” Diagnoses Before Considering Knee Replacement**Hearing the words "bone-on-bone" during a knee evaluation can be alarming. For many patients, the phrase immediately creates the impression that knee replacement surgery is unavoidable. However, according to Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center, imaging findings alone do not always determine when or if knee replacement is the appropriate next step.Millions of Americans suffer from knee arthritis, and advanced changes on X-rays are common, especially among adults over age 50. While imaging can provide valuable information about joint structure, it does not fully explain a person's pain level, mobility, strength, activity tolerance, or overall quality of life.Many patients are surprised to learn that individuals with similar X-rays can experience dramatically different symptoms. Some remain active and functional despite significant arthritic changes, while others struggle with discomfort and limitations even when imaging appears less severe."When patients hear the term 'bone-on-bone,' they often assume surgery is the only path forward," said a representative of Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center. "In reality, treatment decisions should be based on the entire picture, including pain, function, mobility, lifestyle goals, and how the condition affects daily activities."Experts emphasize that knee replacement is a major decision that should be based on more than imaging findings alone. Factors such as walking tolerance, sleep disruption, activity limitations, stiffness, and quality of life often provide a more complete understanding of how knee arthritis is affecting a patient.The center encourages individuals experiencing chronic knee pain to seek a comprehensive evaluation and understand all available options before making decisions about surgery. Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center focuses on helping patients better understand the source of their knee pain and make informed decisions regarding their care and long-term mobility.For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center at **(585) 580-1815**.**About Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center**Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center provides non-surgical treatment options for individuals suffering from knee pain, arthritis, joint pain, and mobility limitations. The practice focuses on helping patients remain active, improve function, and better understand their treatment options before considering major surgical procedures.###

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