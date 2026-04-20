Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center Emphasizes Non-Surgical Options Before Knee Replacement

Can You Avoid Knee Surgery

Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center highlights non-surgical options for knee pain, helping patients reduce discomfort and delay or avoid knee replacement.

FAIRPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many individuals suffering from chronic knee pain are often told that knee replacement surgery is inevitable. However, experts at Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center emphasize that surgery is typically a last resort not the next immediate step.Knee pain, even when associated with conditions such as arthritis or “bone-on-bone” joint changes, does not always require surgical intervention. According to the team at Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center, pain levels and mobility limitations are influenced by multiple factors beyond what appears on imaging studies.“Many patients are surprised to learn that X-rays alone do not determine whether surgery is necessary,” said a representative from the center. “Inflammation, muscle support, and overall joint function often play a significant role in how a patient feels day to day.”While knee replacement surgery can be highly effective for individuals with severe, persistent pain and significant functional limitations, not all patients are at that stage. In many cases, non-surgical approaches may help reduce discomfort, improve mobility, and delay or even avoid the need for surgery.Patients experiencing knee pain are encouraged to ask important questions before committing to surgery, including:Is the pain constant or does it fluctuate?How much is daily activity affected?Have all non-surgical options been explored?What factors are truly driving the pain?Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center focuses on advanced, non-surgical treatment options designed to work with the body to reduce inflammation and improve joint function. The goal is to help patients better understand their condition and make informed decisions about their care.“Knee replacement can be life-changing for the right patient,” the representative added. “But it’s important for individuals to know all their options before making that decision.”For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit:About Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain CenterRochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center specializes in non-surgical treatments for the knee, shoulder, and other areas of chronic joint pain. The center focuses on helping patients reduce pain, improve mobility, and avoid unnecessary surgery through advanced, patient-centered care.

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