Air quality permits for review, published 06/18/2026

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Lee County

Climax Molybdenum Company located at 2598 Highway 61, Fort Madison

The application was submitted to operate their existing Primary Smelting and Refining of Nonferrous Metals, Except Copper and Aluminum facility. The public comment period ends July 18.

Union County

White River Nutrition, LLC located at 1310 E. Howard St, Creston

The application was submitted to operate their existing Soybean Oil Mills facility. The public comment period ends July 18.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Butler CountyShell Rock Soy Processing, 30340 220th St., Shell Rock.Project No. 26-081

Expanding soybean processing capacity at an existing PSD major source. The public comment period ends July 20.

Johnson County

Loparex, Inc, 2000 Industrial Park Rd, Iowa City

Project No. 26-004

Loparex, Inc is a company that manufactures specialty paper and film release liner products. They are requesting to modify their existing permits for Lines 17 and 18 to reflect the replacement and repair of components of the thermal oxidizer control equipment and to add additional maintenance plan and periodic stack testing requirements. Additionally, they are requesting to modify the existing PSD permits for the Line 18 Corona Treater and the Line 18 Mix Booth to modify stack parameters. The public comment period ends July 18.