Visit MDC at southeast Missouri libraries for educational summer fun

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.- Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff at several libraries across southeast Missouri in July for free summer reading programs.

Journey through time with MDC staff and explore stories about the descendants of dinosaurs who still live among us—no registration required.

July 7 at Regional Riverside Libraries

July 8 at Regional Riverside Libraries

July 9 at these Stoddard County Libraries

July 10 at libraries in the Bootheel

Find more events at Cape Girardeau Nature Center at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qr.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive. The nature center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please note that the center will be open Friday, July 3, and closed on Saturday, July 4, for Independence Day. For more information, call 573-290-5218.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.