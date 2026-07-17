MDC’s Busch Outdoor Education Center to hold Intro to Fishing Class July 21

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Summer is an ideal time to go fishing. For someone new to the sport, summer is also an opportune time to learn how to wet a line.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Introduction to Fishing program on Tuesday, July 21 from 8 – 10 a.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The program is open to ages 9 years and up.

This event is intended to introduce fishing to those who want to learn how to but do not know how to get started. Participants will learn about different fish species, rods, reels, casting and then put all their new skills together to fish. MDC will provide all equipment and bait.

“Fishing is an outdoor sport that can be both relaxing or challenging – depending on your preference,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel. “This program will help you along on your fishing adventures.”

Introduction to Fishing is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/opP.

The August A. Busch Shooting Rage and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.