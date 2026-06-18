Sightly Integrates into The Marketing Cloud’s Agent Cloud Platform, Bringing Cultural Intelligence into Brand Workflows

Through Stagwell's The Marketing Cloud, agency teams and external brands can now directly access Sightly's Cultural Persona Builder and Cultural Pulse Report

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sightly , whose flagship Brand Mentalityplatform helps brands understand culture and audience behavior in real time, today announced their MCP is now integrated into Agent Cloud, The Marketing Cloud’s AI agent marketplace within the Stagwell network. Agent Cloud provides marketers with a secure, centralized environment to access leading large language models (LLMs) and purpose-built AI agents, enabling teams to work across platforms such as Gemini, Claude, and ChatGPT while reducing tool fragmentation and helping organizations maintain greater oversight and governance of AI usage. This integration makes Sightly’s AI-powered agents natively available to Stagwell’s network of more than 70 marketing agencies, as well as to external and in-house marketing teams and small business organizations, directly within their existing workflows.Through the integration, teams can access Sightly's Cultural Persona Builder and Cultural Pulse Report directly inside Agent Cloud. The Cultural Persona Builder translates broad audience descriptions into culturally aligned media segments with platform-specific targeting across YouTube, TikTok, CTV, programmatic open web, and social. It helps brands and agencies move beyond generic demographic targeting to reach audiences based on the cultural interests, behaviors, and conversations that actually shape attention and intent. The Cultural Pulse Report surfaces the cultural moments, conversations, and trends capturing audience attention in real time, with built-in signals on marketing risk and opportunity updated every ten minutes.“What this integration unlocks is a true end-to-end marketing workflow inside Agent Cloud,” said Mansoor Basha, Chief Technology Officer of The Marketing Cloud. “Clients can move from understanding their audience, to building culturally aligned personas, to refining creative and campaign assets—all within a single environment. By bringing Sightly into the platform, we’re giving marketing teams faster paths from insight to activation, grounded in real-time intelligence.”“This integration brings cultural intelligence into the place where agencies and brands are already building campaigns,” said Adam Katz, CEO of Sightly. “For the first time inside Agent Cloud, teams can take a broad audience idea and turn it into something much more specific, based on what people actually care about, watch, talk about, and respond to in real time. That changes how fast marketers can understand an audience and how confidently they can decide where to show up.”The partnership represents a significant step in Sightly's broader strategy of building direct data connections into the platforms where agency teams do their work. Rather than asking planners to consult a separate tool, Brand Mentality data is now part of the workflow infrastructure Stagwell agencies already operate within.Sightly's data access underpins the value of the integration. The company is the only organization simultaneously badged as a YouTube Measurement Program member, a TikTok Marketing Partner, and a Reddit Partner, processing more than two billion signals daily across social, video, and editorial sources from more than 150,000 curated news outlets.Sightly's Brand Mentality agents are available now inside Agent Cloud. For more information visit sightly.com.About SightlySightly is a cultural intelligence company that helps brands and advertisers understand, segment, and activate based on real-world cultural behaviors and signals. Through AI-powered agents and its proprietary Brand Mentality technology, Sightly translates complex cultural data into actionable media and marketing insights. Sightly is the only company simultaneously badged as a YouTube Measurement Program member, a TikTok Marketing Partner, and a Reddit Partner. For more information visit sightly.com.About The Marketing CloudThe Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster. The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell’s (NASDAQ: STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

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