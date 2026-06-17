Mobkoi Accelerates Attention Measurement by Strengthening Its Global Partnership with xpln.ai

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobkoi and xpln.ai today announced the expansion of their global strategic partnership, reflecting growing demand from brands and agencies to evaluate mobile media quality through attention signals rather than legacy metrics alone. The collaboration brings xpln.ai’s attention measurement and optimization technology deeper into Mobkoi’s mobile offering, helping brands better understand how creative formats and environments translate into real audience engagement.Through this collaboration, xpln.ai provides Mobkoi with advanced technological capabilities to deliver transparent, enriched data, enabling advertisers to assess the real impact of their campaigns.With over one billion impressions measured by xpln.ai over the last 12 months, Mobkoi has experienced strong growth in demand for attention measurement solutions. At the same time, its advertising formats have stood out by delivering attention performance significantly above xpln.ai’s benchmarks, with average attention exceeding 5.5 seconds. This was most notably driven by its Interscroller format, which recorded an average attention time 150% higher than the market benchmark for Display formats.“Attention is shaped not just by where an ad appears, but by how it is designed and experienced,” said Levent Günes, CEO, Mobkoi. “Across campaigns with brands such as BNP Wealth Management , we’ve seen advertisers move beyond delivery metrics to understand which environments and creative formats genuinely sustain engagement. Renewing our partnership with xpln.ai enables us to bring those insights directly into mobile campaign planning, helping brands optimize for attention from the outset.”“We’re seeing a clear shift from measuring whether an ad was delivered to understanding whether it actually held attention,” said Fabien Magalon, CEO at xpln.ai. “Our continued collaboration with Mobkoi reflects how advertisers are starting to evaluate mobile environments through a deeper lens of media quality, where creative formats and context play a much bigger role in campaign effectiveness.”About MobkoiMOBKOI is a leading mobile advertising technology company focused on delivering innovative, high-impact solutions for brands, publishers, and content creators. As part of the Brandtech Group, MOBKOI is at the cutting edge of mobile advertising, creating experiences that maximize impact and performance within a connected ecosystem.About xpln.aixpln.ai is the measurement and optimization solution for the new era of marketing. xpln.ai develops innovative measurement technologies well beyond traditional metrics, to meet the new challenges of digital advertising and contribute positively to the ecosystem. xpln.ai is built on the conviction that attention and advertising effectiveness are quantifiable and predictable data well beyond viewability and completion, which are not sufficiently discriminating and misqualify advertising impact.

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