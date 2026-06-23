ImEx Cargo Introduces Plug-In Freight Ops™ a New Digital Execution Infrastructure Category for Transportation Ecosystems

Plug In Freight Ops- Digital Freight Infrastructure Digital Freight Infrastructure-Plug In Freight Ops by ImEx Cargo ImEx Cargo Plug In Freight Ops Logo-Digital Freight Infrastructure Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo Digital Freight Infrastructure-Plug In Freight Ops by ImEx Cargo

New model links industry partners through a shared execution layer

The opportunity is not another system. It's a shared execution layer that helps organizations coordinate people, partners, and operational events across complex ecosystems.” — Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImEx Cargo LLC today announced the introduction of Plug-In Freight Ops™, a digital execution infrastructure framework designed to help organizations coordinate people, partners, workflows, operational events, and ecosystem stakeholders across complex transportation, logistics, aviation, workforce, and public-sector environments.While many industry technology investments have focused on visibility, transactions, reporting, or organization-specific workflows, Plug-In Freight Ops introduces a different approach: a shared execution layer designed to connect fragmented stakeholders operating across the same ecosystem.The framework was developed in response to a challenge that continues to affect transportation and infrastructure environments nationwide: critical activities often span multiple organizations, yet coordination remains dependent on disconnected systems, emails, spreadsheets, phone calls, manual reporting, and institutional knowledge.Plug-In Freight Ops is designed to help bridge these gaps by providing a neutral execution framework capable of supporting collaboration among industry participants while preserving existing systems and operational relationships.The model can be applied across a wide range of transportation and infrastructure environments, including airport ecosystems, workforce development initiatives, public-private partnerships, supplier diversity programs, transportation agencies, logistics networks, economic development projects, and multi-stakeholder operational environments.According to ImEx Cargo, the opportunity is not simply digitizing individual organizations but improving how entire ecosystems coordinate and execute."Most organizations continue investing in isolated systems that solve isolated problems," said Michelle DeFronzo, Founder and CEO of ImEx Cargo."We believe the larger opportunity is creating a shared execution layer capable of connecting people, workflows, partners, and operational events across entire transportation ecosystems. When stakeholders operate from disconnected processes, execution becomes fragmented. Plug-In Freight Ops was created to help address that challenge."The framework supports coordination among a broad range of participants, including:• Transportation organizations• Airport stakeholders• Educational institutions• Workforce development partners• Government agencies• Prime contractors• Diverse business enterprises• Industry associations• Economic development organizations• Technology partners• Infrastructure project teamsPotential use cases include:• Workforce activation and employer engagement initiatives• Airport ecosystem coordination• Public-private partnership execution• Stakeholder engagement programs• Supplier diversity and DBE participation tracking• Operational visibility and reporting• Partner activation initiatives• Regional transportation innovation projects• Cross-organizational workflow coordination• Ecosystem performance measurementAs transportation ecosystems continue to become more interconnected, organizations are increasingly seeking solutions that improve collaboration across organizational boundaries rather than within a single enterprise.ImEx Cargo believes digital execution infrastructure represents an emerging category focused on helping stakeholders coordinate activities, improve accountability, increase visibility, and strengthen operational outcomes across complex environments.The company is currently engaging with transportation organizations, airports, workforce boards, educational institutions, government agencies, technology partners, and industry stakeholders interested in exploring pilot initiatives and ecosystem collaboration opportunities.Organizations interested in learning more about Plug-In Freight Ops™ or participating in pilot programs may visit www.imexcargo.com ABOUT IMEX CARGOImEx Cargo LLC is a woman-owned transportation, logistics, aviation, consulting, workforce development, and digital infrastructure company headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts. Founded in 2000, the company works with industry, government, workforce, and ecosystem partners to improve coordination, operational visibility, stakeholder engagement, and execution outcomes across complex environments.ABOUT PLUG-IN FREIGHT OPS™Plug-In Freight Ops™ is a digital execution infrastructure framework designed to connect fragmented transportation, logistics, aviation, workforce, government, and partner ecosystems through a shared coordination layer that improves visibility, accountability, stakeholder engagement, and operational execution."ImEx Cargo is currently seeking three pilot organizations and ten ecosystem partners to participate in early Plug-In Freight Ops™ deployments focused on workforce activation, airport ecosystem coordination, stakeholder engagement, and operational visibility initiatives.""Organizations interested in participating in pilot deployments may submit a request through the Plug-In Freight Ops Pilot Program."MEDIA CONTACTMichelle DeFronzoFounder & CEOImEx Cargo LLCinfo@imexcargo.com

Digital Freight Infrastructure- The future of Plug In Freight Ops

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.