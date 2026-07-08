'ImEx Cargo Launches 'What Is Plug-In Freight Ops™?' Defining New Category of Digital Freight Execution Infrastructure'

Plug In Freight Ops- Digital Freight Infrastructure Plug-In Freight Ops™ visualizing digital freight infrastructure through structured visibility, coordinated execution, and institutional accountability. ImEx Cargo Academy – Online Training Platform for Future Logistics Leaders Join Our Partner Portal- Infrastructure Logistics Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

New framework defines a new category of Digital Freight Execution Infrastructure for fragmented logistics ecosystems.

Plug-In Freight Ops™ defines a new category of Digital Freight Execution Infrastructure designed to connect people, partners, workflows, and operations.” — Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New category framework explains how fragmented cargo ecosystems can improve coordination, visibility, accountability, workforce activation, and partner engagement across airlines, freight forwarders, trucking networks, government stakeholders, DBEs, and logistics workforce partners.ImEx Cargo LLC, a woman-owned logistics company and developer of Plug-In Freight Ops™, today announced the launch of its new category-defining resource page, “What Is Plug-In Freight Ops™?”, designed to introduce and explain a new approach to freight coordination known as Digital Freight Execution Infrastructure The new page establishes Plug-In Freight Ops™ as a system-of-coordination built to connect fragmented logistics ecosystems and improve execution across multiple stakeholders involved in freight movement.The announcement comes as the logistics industry continues to face growing complexity across transportation networks, labor shortages, disconnected systems, manual coordination processes, supplier diversity requirements, workforce development initiatives, and increasing demands for real-time visibility and accountability.According to ImEx Cargo, many logistics challenges are not caused by a lack of transportation capacity or technology, but by the absence of a coordinated execution layer that connects people, partners, workflows, and operational events across the supply chain.“Most logistics platforms focus on transactions, visibility, or transportation management,” said Michelle DeFronzo, Founder and CEO of ImEx Cargo.“Plug-In Freight Ops™ focuses on execution. We believe the next major opportunity in logistics is creating infrastructure that helps coordinate airlines, GSAs, freight forwarders, trucking companies, warehouses, government agencies, DBEs, workforce partners, and customers inside a shared operational framework.”The new page outlines the challenges created by fragmented logistics ecosystems, including disconnected stakeholders, manual coordination, invisible handoffs, limited accountability, and siloed operational workflows.The page also explains how Plug-In Freight Ops™ differs from traditional logistics software categories.According to the framework:Plug-In Freight Ops™ is not:• A Transportation Management System (TMS)• A freight marketplace• A freight brokerage platform• A visibility-only solutionInstead, Plug-In Freight Ops™ is positioned as Digital Freight Execution Infrastructure designed to support:• Operational visibility• Coordination across stakeholders• Accountability and workflow ownership• Workforce activation• Partner activation• Supplier diversity participation• Ecosystem-level execution managementThe new category framework includes dedicated ecosystem pathways for:• Airlines and GSAs• Freight Forwarders• Trucking Networks• Government and Public Sector Organizations• DBE and Diverse Supplier Ecosystems• Workforce Development Organizations• Colleges and Universities• Logistics Technology PartnersImEx Cargo believes the framework can help organizations better understand how logistics operations increasingly depend on coordination between multiple independent stakeholders rather than isolated systems.The company plans to continue expanding Plug-In Freight Ops™ through pilot programs, workforce innovation initiatives, university partnerships, supplier diversity activation programs, and industry collaborations.The “What Is Plug-In Freight Ops™?” resource is now available at:About ImEx CargoFounded in 2000, ImEx Cargo LLC is a woman-owned logistics company specializing in airline cargo representation, freight forwarding, domestic transportation, government logistics, workforce development, and digital freight infrastructure . The company is the creator of Plug-In Freight Ops™, a system-of-coordination designed to connect fragmented cargo ecosystems through improved visibility, accountability, workflow execution, partner activation, and workforce engagement.ImEx Cargo is currently selecting a limited number of pilot organizations for 2026 deployments focused on workforce activation, stakeholder coordination, operational visibility, partner activation, and ecosystem execution initiatives. https://imexcargo.com/plug-in-freight-ops/ Media ContactMichelle DeFronzoFounder & CEOImEx Cargo LLCMichelle@ImExCargo.com

What is Plug In Freight Ops?

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