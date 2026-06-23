ImEx Cargo Expands Plug-In Freight Ops™ Ecosystem to Support Workforce and DBE Activation

Digital Freight Infrastructure-Plug In Freight Ops by ImEx Cargo Plug-In Freight Ops™ visualizing digital freight infrastructure through structured visibility, coordinated execution, and institutional accountability. ImEx Cargo Academy – Online Training Platform for Future Logistics Leaders Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo Official logo of ImEx Cargo, a woman-owned global logistics company

Plug-In Freight Ops™ expands coordination infrastructure supporting workforce onboarding, DBE participation, and transportation ecosystem execution.

Transportation ecosystems need more than shipment visibility. They need visibility into participation, coordination, workforce readiness, and operational execution.” — Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImEx Cargo announced the continued expansion of the Plug-In Freight Ops™ ecosystem to support workforce activation, DBE participation, operational coordination, and transportation ecosystem visibility across fragmented transportation environments.As transportation ecosystems continue modernizing across aviation, logistics, infrastructure, and public-sector operations, organizations are facing increasing pressure to improve not only shipment visibility, but also workforce readiness, supplier participation, operational accountability, and ecosystem coordination across multiple stakeholders.Many transportation and infrastructure programs continue relying on disconnected onboarding processes, fragmented communication, reactive coordination, manual reporting, spreadsheets, email-driven workflows, and limited real-time visibility into operational participation across workforce, vendor, and DBE ecosystems. As transportation projects increase in scale and complexity, operational coordination challenges continue impacting efficiency, accountability, communication, participation tracking, and overall execution performance.According to the company, transportation ecosystems have historically focused heavily on asset movement and shipment visibility while often lacking operational infrastructure designed to coordinate the broader ecosystem of workforce participation, DBE engagement, onboarding, communication, accountability, and real-time collaboration across stakeholders.Plug-In Freight Ops™ was developed to help address those coordination challenges by introducing a digital execution infrastructure layer designed to improve visibility, accountability, participation tracking, partner coordination, and operational execution across transportation ecosystems.The expanding Plug-In Freight Ops™ ecosystem is designed to support airlines, airline GSAs, freight forwarders, trucking companies, DBE partners, workforce development initiatives, airport stakeholders, infrastructure projects, public-sector programs, and transportation modernization efforts through structured operational coordination and ecosystem participation visibility.Unlike traditional software environments that often operate in silos, Plug-In Freight Ops™ is designed as coordination infrastructure intended to sit above fragmented operational environments and improve structured collaboration between multiple stakeholders operating across disconnected systems and communication channels.The company describes the initiative as part of a larger industry shift toward operational interoperability and ecosystem coordination infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly interconnected transportation environments without requiring organizations to replace existing systems or operational processes.The broader Plug-In Freight Ops™ ecosystem includes workforce activation initiatives through ImEx Cargo Academy focused on preparing transportation and logistics talent for increasingly digital operational environments while helping connect workforce development with real-world transportation execution opportunities.The workforce component of the ecosystem is intended to support transportation organizations seeking operationally ready talent familiar with modern logistics coordination environments, communication workflows, execution visibility expectations, and increasingly digital transportation operations.The company believes transportation ecosystems will require stronger alignment between workforce readiness and operational execution as transportation modernization initiatives continue accelerating across airports, infrastructure projects, aviation ecosystems, freight operations, and multimodal logistics environments.In addition to workforce activation, Plug-In Freight Ops™ is also focused on supporting operational visibility into DBE participation and ecosystem engagement. Many transportation and infrastructure stakeholders continue facing challenges tied to measuring participation after operational activity has already occurred, limiting real-time coordination visibility across suppliers, workforce participants, operational contributors, and project ecosystems.According to the company, future transportation ecosystems will increasingly require operational infrastructure capable of supporting not only movement visibility, but also participation visibility across vendors, workforce initiatives, DBE ecosystems, transportation stakeholders, and operational collaborators.“Transportation ecosystems need more than shipment visibility,” said Michelle DeFronzo, Founder and CEO of ImEx Cargo. “They need visibility into participation, coordination, workforce readiness, and operational execution.”The company states that Plug-In Freight Ops™ was designed to help bridge operational gaps between transportation stakeholders by supporting structured coordination, communication, participation tracking, operational workflows, and ecosystem collaboration across fragmented environments where execution responsibilities are often distributed across multiple organizations.ImEx Cargo believes transportation modernization efforts will increasingly depend on infrastructure capable of improving coordination between operational stakeholders while supporting workforce activation, ecosystem participation, accountability visibility, communication efficiency, and execution alignment across complex transportation networks.The company’s long-term ecosystem strategy includes continued focus on transportation execution infrastructure, workforce-to-execution coordination, operational modernization, partner activation, ecosystem visibility, supplier participation, and collaborative operational environments supporting aviation, logistics, infrastructure, and public-sector transportation initiatives.As transportation ecosystems continue evolving through digital modernization, operational interoperability, automation, infrastructure investment, and increased stakeholder collaboration, Plug-In Freight Ops™ is being positioned to support scalable ecosystem coordination across increasingly interconnected transportation and logistics environments.About ImEx CargoImEx Cargo is a transportation execution infrastructure company developing Plug-In Freight Ops™, a digital coordination layer designed to improve operational visibility, accountability, workforce activation, ecosystem participation, and execution coordination across fragmented transportation and cargo environments. The company’s ecosystem includes initiatives spanning airlines, freight forwarding, trucking, workforce development, DBE participation, and public-sector transportation modernization efforts.#TransportationInfrastructure#WorkforceDevelopment#SupplierDiversity#DBE#TransportationModernization#DigitalInfrastructure#LogisticsTechnology#AirCargo#PlugInFreightOps#ImExCargoMedia Contact:Michelle DeFronzoImEx CargoTel: 617-718-4639 (ImEx)

"Why we built Plug In Freight Ops at ImEx Cargo"- Digital Infrastructure

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