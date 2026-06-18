Top 100 Partners Hub

Sofema Aviation Introduces Top 100 Partner Hub to Support Industry Collaboration

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Launches Top 100 Partner Hub to Support Industry Collaboration and Digital VisibilitySofema Aviation has announced the launch of the Top 100 Partner Hub, a new initiative designed to connect selected aviation organizations with a global audience of aviation professionals and industry decision-makers.The program is limited to 100 participating organizations and is intended to provide a structured platform for companies seeking increased visibility among aviation stakeholders involved in regulatory compliance, maintenance, airworthiness, safety management, and operational activities.According to Steven Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation, the initiative was developed to facilitate connections between aviation service providers and organizations seeking technical and operational support.The Top 100 Partner Hub will feature organizations operating in areas such as maintenance, continuing airworthiness management, component support, aviation consultancy, and related aviation services. Participating companies will be presented through a concise technical profile outlining their capabilities, approvals, and areas of expertise.Sofema Aviation reports that its digital platforms currently support more than 3,500 corporate customers and over 20,000 active individual account holders worldwide. The company states that the Hub is intended to provide participating organizations with visibility among aviation professionals engaged in compliance management, safety oversight, technical operations, and workforce development.The initiative operates through a reciprocal digital partnership model. Rather than charging advertising or subscription fees, participating organizations are required to establish a live hyperlink to Sofema Aviation on their corporate website. In return, approved organizations receive a dedicated listing within the Hub.According to Sofema Aviation, the reciprocal linking arrangement is designed to support mutual online visibility while helping participating organizations establish connections with relevant industry audiences.As part of the application process, organizations must provide a technical abstract of between 70 and 100 words describing their services, approvals, and operational capabilities. Applicants are also required to provide a dedicated contact point for partnership and business enquiries.Following verification of the reciprocal link and review of the submitted profile information, approved organizations will be added to the Hub. Participation will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until all 100 positions have been filled.Once the Hub reaches capacity, new applicants that meet the eligibility criteria will be placed on a waiting list. Sofema Aviation has stated that it intends to maintain the 100-partner limit in order to preserve the structure of the initiative.The company also plans to conduct periodic reviews of listings to ensure information remains current and that reciprocal links continue to be maintained. Organizations that no longer meet participation requirements may be removed, with available positions offered to qualified applicants from the waiting list.Participation RequirementsOrganizations interested in joining the Top 100 Partner Hub are required to:> Establish a live hyperlink to Sofema Aviation using the designated anchor text "Aviation Regulatory Training Provider"> Submit a factual technical abstract of 70 to 100 words describing their capabilities and approvals> Provide a dedicated contact point for partnership and business enquiries> Submit their application materials to team@sassofia.com.Additional information regarding the Top 100 Partner Hub is available through Sofema Aviation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.