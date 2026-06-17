Suspect Sought in K Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) that occurred in Southwest.

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at approximately 12:59 p.m., First District officers responded to the 300 block of Maple Drive, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The on-scene investigation determined that the offense occurred in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:





Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26083383