Suspect Sought in K Street Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) that occurred in Southwest.
On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at approximately 12:59 p.m., First District officers responded to the 300 block of Maple Drive, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The on-scene investigation determined that the offense occurred in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26083383
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.