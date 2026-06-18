PADI Joins Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action as Presenting Partner

PADI ABOFA AQABA

The world’s leading scuba diving organization joins Jordan’s international blue economy platform in Aqaba

AQABA, JORDAN, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action), Jordan’s international platform for the blue economy, has announced PADI as a Presenting Partner for its inaugural edition taking place in Aqaba from 9–12 September 2026. Through the partnership, Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action will host PADI’s regional forum and regional awards program, alongside joint marketing initiatives and a series of PADI-led training activities during the event.

Aqaba Blue Ocean Future in Action brings together international stakeholders across the marine, science and technology, tourism, water sports, and dive sectors under the umbrella of Jordan’s blue economy agenda. Hosted in Aqaba, the four-day platform convenes companies, institutions, experts, and policymakers at a time of growing global focus on ocean industries, marine sustainability, coastal tourism, and maritime innovation.

As Presenting Partner, PADI will host its regional forum during Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action, bringing together dive professionals and operators from across the region and different parts of the world. The event will also feature PADI’s regional awards program recognizing excellence within its membership network. In addition, PADI will deliver specialized training activities during the event, including the PADI Adaptive Support Diver course, which develops techniques and awareness for supporting divers with physical or cognitive disabilities.

“We are pleased to join Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action as Presenting Partner and contribute to a platform that brings together marine science, technology, tourism, education, sustainability, and industry collaboration in one of the world’s most iconic diving regions. Aqaba and the Red Sea continue to play an important role in the development of the regional dive community, and we look forward to engaging with dive professionals and partners from across the Middle East during the event.” — Jason Sockett, Territory Director, PADI

PADI has issued more than 30 million certifications worldwide since 1966 and operates a global network of more than 6,600 dive centers and resorts across over 180 countries and territories.

Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action is anchored in Aqaba, Jordan’s Red Sea gateway and a regional destination for marine tourism and water sports offering advanced tourism and marine infrastructure, including a globally recognized diving environment along the Gulf of Aqaba.

Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action takes place from 9–12 September 2026 at the Aqaba International Exhibition Centre hosted by the Aqaba Development Corporation and organized by 1st Arabia for Conferences and Exhibitions in partnership with Fira Barcelona International and Salon Nautico Internacional de Barcelona.

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