Jordan Finalizes Preparations for 2026 Europe Investment Conference Despite Regional Challenges

EU Jordan business forum

AMMAN, JORDAN, JORDAN, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan is moving forward with preparations to host the Jordan–EU Investment Conference 2026 on April 21 at the Dead Sea, under the patronage of King Abdullah II, in a step that underscores the Kingdom’s growing role as a regional investment hub.

The high-level conference will be attended by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, along with senior European and international officials, as well as global investors.

Held amid an increasingly complex regional environment, the event aims to highlight Jordan’s stability and economic resilience, reinforcing its position as a trusted destination for investment and a strategic partner in the region.

Preparations are focused on showcasing a portfolio of investment-ready projects across key sectors, including water security, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and strategic minerals. These priorities align with the Kingdom’s Economic Modernization Vision.

The conference also reflects the strengthening Jordan–EU Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, supported by a €3 billion European financial package. The funding will be deployed through innovative instruments designed to reduce investment risks and accelerate project implementation.

Officials say the event will emphasize Jordan’s strategic geographic location as a gateway linking regional and global markets, supported by trade agreements granting access to more than 140 international markets.

Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh said the conference will present “clearly defined, executable opportunities” and enable direct engagement between investors and high-value projects within a stable business environment.

He added that the event will feature sector-focused sessions and structured engagements, including business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-business (G2B) meetings, aimed at accelerating investment flows and strengthening public-private partnerships.

For his part, European Union Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas highlighted that the conference signals the strength of EU-Jordan ties, noting it will help unlock new opportunities and boost European investment in Jordan’s economy.

Hosting the conference at this time sends a strong message that Jordan continues to advance confidently on its economic path, further solidifying its role as a regional center for investment and sustainable growth.

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