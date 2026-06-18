The Nevada Connection – March 2025

Mr Spata was re-elected by the Board to serve a second term as chair effective July 1, 2024. He was initially appointed to the Board by Governor Brian Sandoval July 1, 2018. Governor Sisolak reappointed Angelo, July 1, 2021, to serve a second three-year term.



As we anticipate Spring and warmer weather, it’s a good time to reflect on the activities of a very busy past year.

Our new executive director, Mark Fakler, has been on the job for almost a full year and is settling into his role quite well. He joins the board at a time of growth, as Nevada continues to see an increase in the number of licenses issued. Notably, the Board continues its rapid turnaround times for comity licensing, often processing applications within a single day—an achievement that highlights the efficiency and responsiveness of NVBPELS.

Additionally, the Board has updated its regulations to align with Governor Joe Lombardo’s executive orders, ensuring that its practices remain current and responsive to public needs. As these updates take effect, the Board is also closely monitoring legislative developments, including Senate Bill 78, which could bring significant changes to Nevada’s licensing boards, including our board.

Senate Bill 78

Senate Bill 78 builds on earlier legislation that brought Nevada’s boards and commissions under the Department of Business and Industry. The bill is currently under legislative consideration and may significantly alter Nevada’s approach to professional licensing boards, including NVBPELS. SB 78 proposes consolidating independent licensing boards into a centralized structure under the Department of Business and Industry.

Currently, NVBPELS operates as a self-funded entity without relying on taxpayer funding. This structure enables the Board to maintain a nimble and efficient operation that serves licensees and the public with unparalleled effectiveness with specialized expertise while managing costs. Under the current version of SB 78, these operations would be centralized within the Department of Business and Industry, changing how the Board currently manages its processes and workflows to align with a centralized framework.

NVBPELS understands and supports the need for reform but has some concerns. Centralizing a high-functioning board like NVBPELS has the potential to be counterproductive. Implementation needs to be enacted such that it meets the goals that have been set out by Business and Industry, while considering the current value and effectiveness of each board, such as NVBPELS, so as not to cause greater complications. Centralized models have been implemented in other states providing examples of the potential outcomes of such reforms. These examples highlight both the opportunities and challenges. Nevada’s approach to reform can benefit from these lessons as policymakers consider the implications of SB 78.

NVBPELS has reviewed SB 78 and a related Policy Paper released by Business and Industry, which outlines the intended benefits of the bill. In a Response Memorandum, our Board has provided detailed information demonstrating that NVBPELS already meets or exceeds the goals of the proposed legislation. We anticipate that SB 78 will be amended during the legislative process.

Given that two-thirds of our licensees reside outside Nevada, many may be unaware of this legislation. We encourage stakeholders to stay informed. You can review SB 78 here: SB 78. You can access SB 78, the Policy Paper, and the Response Memorandum (Board Position) here.

To provide input or feedback, contact Senator Edgar Flores, Chair of the Committee on Revenue and Economic Development (Edgar.Flores@sen.state.nv.us), or Senator Fabian Donate, Vice-chair of the Committee on Government Affairs (Fabian.Donate@sen.state.nv.us).

Upcoming Initiatives

NVBPELS remains committed to continuous improvement. The Board plans to launch a new firm registration platform this Spring. The new platform will enable added capabilities and self-serve functionality. Additionally, updates to the Professional Land Surveyor Standards of Practice Regulations are underway, with a goal to submit them to the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau by July 2025 for adoption and codification.

Moving Forward

As the Board navigates the challenges introduced by Senate Bill 78, it remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the public and supporting its licensees. Feel free to reach out to us at board@nvbpels.nv.gov. By working together, we can ensure that Nevada remains a leader in professional licensing—supporting economic growth, protecting the public, and ensuring the state has the skilled professionals it needs to thrive.