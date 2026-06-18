Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,664 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Request for assistance

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

  

CASE#: 26A1004529

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Degre                         

STATION:VSPWilliston                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

  

DATE/TIME: About 6:53 p.m. March 11, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated disorderly conduct

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

  

VICTIM: Vermont State Police 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance from the public to identify a man who smashed a window of a VSP van, injuring a trooper, during a confrontation at the end of a protest March 11, 2026, on Dorset Street in South Burlington.

 

The VSP van, occupied by multiple troopers and with its emergency lights activated, was preparing to leave the scene when an unidentified individual caused damage to the vehicle's rear window. One of the troopers inside suffered an eye injury from the broken glass. Photos of a person of interest are attached to this release.

 

Two clips from VSP body-worn cameras that captured the incident are available at the following links: Clip No. 1 and Clip No. 2.

 

Anyone who has information related to this incident should call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111, email Detective Trooper Brandon Degre at brandon.degre@vermont.gov, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

- 30 -

Uploaded Image Uploaded Image

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Request for assistance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.