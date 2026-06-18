Williston Barracks / Request for assistance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A1004529

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Degre

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: About 6:53 p.m. March 11, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated disorderly conduct

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Vermont State Police

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance from the public to identify a man who smashed a window of a VSP van, injuring a trooper, during a confrontation at the end of a protest March 11, 2026, on Dorset Street in South Burlington.

The VSP van, occupied by multiple troopers and with its emergency lights activated, was preparing to leave the scene when an unidentified individual caused damage to the vehicle's rear window. One of the troopers inside suffered an eye injury from the broken glass. Photos of a person of interest are attached to this release.

Two clips from VSP body-worn cameras that captured the incident are available at the following links: Clip No. 1 and Clip No. 2.

Anyone who has information related to this incident should call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111, email Detective Trooper Brandon Degre at brandon.degre@vermont.gov, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

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