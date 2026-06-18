St. Albans Barracks / VCOR x2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2003546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 4, 2026, at 1149 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Browns Corner Rd, Franklin, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x2
ACCUSED: Eric Smith
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 4th, 2026, at approximately 1149 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a trespassing incident on Browns Corner Rd in the town of Franklin. During that investigation, Troopers found Eric Smith (42) to have violated an active set of Conditions of Release from the Franklin County Superior Court.
Multiple attempts to locate Smith were unsuccessful. At a later date, Smith was found to be currently lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility and issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on July 28, 2026, at 0800 hours to answer the charge of Violations of Conditions of Release (Travel, Curfew, Contact, MV Operation).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: July 28, 2026 / 0800 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: N/A LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
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