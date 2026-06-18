St. Albans Barracks / VCOR x2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2003546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 4, 2026, at 1149 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Browns Corner Rd, Franklin, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x2

ACCUSED: Eric Smith

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 4th, 2026, at approximately 1149 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a trespassing incident on Browns Corner Rd in the town of Franklin. During that investigation, Troopers found Eric Smith (42) to have violated an active set of Conditions of Release from the Franklin County Superior Court.

Multiple attempts to locate Smith were unsuccessful. At a later date, Smith was found to be currently lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility and issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on July 28, 2026, at 0800 hours to answer the charge of Violations of Conditions of Release (Travel, Curfew, Contact, MV Operation).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: July 28, 2026 / 0800 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached