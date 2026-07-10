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Traffic alert – Downtown Barre City

Highway / Traffic Notification

 

There is localized flooding on Main Street and South Main Street in Barre City. Avoid Downtown until water recedes in the next couple hours.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

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Traffic alert – Downtown Barre City

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