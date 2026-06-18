Gausium hosted the June 16 EDT retail webinar headlined by U.S. Sales Director Randall Allen Edwards, discussing how AI commercial cleaning robots resolve retail labor shortages and cut operational costs. Gausium’s full lineup of AI commercial cleaning robots delivers all-scenario intelligent cleaning solutions across retail supermarkets, warehouses, medical facilities, education campuses, transit hubs and industrial sites worldwide. Gausium presents its complete portfolio of AI commercial cleaning robots, a full product matrix covering diverse models to precisely match all retail, warehouse, medical and commercial facility operation scenarios. This 2024 IDC industry report infographic shows the global commercial cleaning robot market reached $556.7 million in size. Gausium ranks first worldwide in both revenue and shipment volume with a 25% market share, while Europe, China and North America ar Official corporate logo of Gausium Robotics, global leading developer of AI commercial cleaning robots.

AI commercial cleaning robots deliver human-machine collaboration, slashing labor costs and advancing ESG sustainability for North American retail operators.” — Cheng Haotian, CEO of Gausium Robotics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 16, 2026, EDT – Gausium hosted a retail industry webinar themed Unlocking Retail Savings: Why Leading Retailers Adopt AI Robots. U.S. Sales Director Randall delivered the keynote and Channel Specialist Terry moderated, demonstrating how autonomous cleaning robots resolve retail operational pain points with measurable ROI.

North American retailers face severe staffing crises: maintenance labor shortages hit 73%, frontline turnover stands at 60%, with $4,000 average costs to replace a single custodian. High churn leads to inconsistent hygiene, while uncleaned spills during opening hours create slip risks and damage customer loyalty.

Powered by proprietary AI vision and navigation, Gausium robots safely clean spills amid shoppers to supplement off-hours manual labor. ROI correlates with store size, daily operating hours and labor spend; large, long-hour retail sites achieve the strongest cost reductions.

The robotic ecosystem delivers value across operations, data management and ESG goals. Robots free 30% of staff time for customer service, cover 32,291 sq ft daily with consistent cleaning, and cut water & chemical usage by up to 70%. Its cloud platform generates heatmaps and auto compliance reports for traceable hygiene oversight, while lower resource consumption advances sustainability targets. Per global robotics research, retail service robotics will see a 25.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030.



Gausium’s product lineup covers all retail formats: Omnie & Marvel （M6） for hypermarkets, compact Mira （M4） for malls and convenience stores, Phantas for mid-sized chains. A regional grocery chain with 100+ stores reduced cleaning labor costs by 40%, lifted hygiene compliance to 95%, extended customer dwell time by 15%, and earned a 300% jump in positive brand mentions; over 120 staff shifted to customer-facing roles.



“Labor shortages, high replacement costs and unstable cleaning standards are structural retail challenges worldwide. Built on our self-developed full-stack AI and autonomous navigation tech, Gausium’s full-range robots enable human-machine collaborative store management. We cut labor overhead, elevate shopping experience and hit low-carbon ESG goals via reduced resource waste, delivering field-proven intelligent cleaning solutions for North American retailers,” said Cheng Haotian, Gausium Robotics CEO who graduated from University of Cambridge.

Gausium offers tailored demos, retail whitepapers and expert consultations to help retailers streamline operations and drive growth. Relevant resources are available via Gausium’s official website.

Gausium | Autonomous Cleaning Robots for Every Space

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