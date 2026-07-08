Autonomous Cleaning Robots Redefine Professional Cleaning: Limcamar and Gausium Drive the Industry’s New Standard

Gausium and Limcamar bring AI-powered autonomous cleaning robots to Spain's professional cleaning sector — more efficient, sustainable, data-driven services.

MADRID, SPAIN, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharing a common vision on bringing the latest technological advances to the cleaning industry, Limcamar (a company specializing in professional cleaning service tenders) and Gausium (one of the world's leading manufacturers of autonomous cleaning robots) are consolidating a collaboration aimed at accelerating the sector's technological transformation and bringing ever more intelligent, efficient and sustainable solutions to clients.

The collaboration took shape with a demonstration of Gausium's technology at Limcamar's logistics facilities, organized together with NouColors, the brand's official distributor in Spain. During the session, the company's tender and production technical teams saw the manufacturer's autonomous robots in operation and assessed their performance first-hand under real working conditions.

A real-world showcase for autonomous cleaning robots

The choice of Limcamar as Gausium's partner in Spain is no coincidence. Its broad and diversified client portfolio — spanning industry, retail, logistics, healthcare, airports, shopping centers and corporate buildings — makes its operations the best real-world testing ground for the most advanced technology.

This is why the world's leading cleaning robotics manufacturers choose Limcamar to present and validate their latest innovations in Spain, in what is becoming the country's foremost technology showcase for professional cleaning.

Collaborating with internationally recognized technology manufacturers is part of Limcamar's innovation strategy, which in recent years has intensified the adoption of automation, robotics and digitalization as key levers for improving service quality.

The company sees innovation as a continuous process that optimizes resources, reduces the environmental impact of operations and provides its clients with increasingly safe, efficient and sustainable services.

“At Limcamar, we believe innovation only makes sense when it improves the service our clients receive and creates new opportunities for our professionals. The collaboration with Gausium is a further step in our strategy of adopting the most advanced technologies on the market to continue leading the transformation of the sector,” says Pedro Cánovas, General Manager of Limcamar.

Experience shows that combining operational expertise, artificial intelligence and autonomous robotics not only improves productivity, but also sets a new standard for professional cleaning services — one where technology and people work together to deliver higher-quality, more sustainable solutions ready for the challenges ahead.

In Cánovas' words, “professional cleaning is undergoing one of the greatest transformations in its history. The rise of artificial intelligence, autonomous robotics and digitalization is changing how services are planned, executed and supervised across large industrial, logistics, commercial and healthcare facilities. To meet the efficiency, sustainability and traceability requirements of today's tenders, automation is no longer a future trend but an essential tool.”

Margarita Vargas, Iberia Sales Manager at Gausium, states:“What resonates with us about Limcamar is that we share the same conviction: technology should elevate the service, not just automate it. Our robots are built precisely for the way companies like Limcamar work — they take on the repetitive, large-area cleaning so that teams can focus on supervision, quality and client care, while the cloud platform turns every task into verifiable data. For a service provider competing on quality, sustainability and traceability, that combination is exactly the support they need, and it's what we are committed to delivering in Spain together with NouColors, our official distributor.”

Commercial cleaning robots as allies of people

The Limcamar–Gausium collaboration is supported by a range of robots designed for the most demanding environments. One example is the Beetle, a new-generation autonomous industrial sweeping robot built for industrial cleaning, featuring advanced AI, 3D LiDAR for mapping and navigation, and seamless integration with warehouse sliding doors, among other advantages. It is joined by Phantas, a compact all-in-one commercial floor cleaning robot that integrates sweeping, vacuuming, scrubbing and dust mopping in a single unit, with a self-service docking station for autonomous water refilling and waste emptying.

Far from replacing human work, automation allows professionals to focus on the tasks where they add the greatest value. While the robots autonomously carry out the most repetitive, large-area work, teams can dedicate more time to supervision, quality control, client care and specialized interventions. It is a model that improves workplace safety and opens new professional development opportunities for staff, who evolve toward roles such as robotic fleet supervisors or monitoring specialists.



Gausium, a global reference in cleaning robotics

Founded in 2013, Gausium has established itself as one of the world's leaders in AI-powered autonomous solutions for professional cleaning. With more than 40,000 robots deployed across over 70 countries, the company develops technologies that combine autonomous navigation, 3D perception, intelligent learning, cloud connectivity and advanced data analytics to optimize cleaning operations in sectors as diverse as logistics, industry, hospitals, airports, shopping centers and corporate buildings — all of them sectors where it converges with Limcamar.

Its ongoing commitment to innovation has made Gausium one of the main driving forces behind the new generation of intelligent cleaning services, where operational efficiency, sustainability and digitalization advance hand in hand.

A strategic collaboration to lead the sector's transformation

The collaboration between Limcamar and Gausium brings together two organizations that share the same vision of the future of professional cleaning. While Gausium contributes one of the most advanced autonomous robotics technologies on the market, Limcamar adds almost four decades of experience in the end-to-end management of cleaning services, turning technological innovation into solutions tailored to each client's real needs.

This collaboration accelerates the deployment of AI cleaning robots based on artificial intelligence, automation and data analytics, delivering more efficient, measurable and sustainable services capable of meeting the current challenges of increasingly demanding sectors — a direction Limcamar is already pursuing under a strategy it has named the 'LimpIA Ecosystem'.

About Limcamar

Limcamar is a leading company in professional cleaning service tenders in Spain and Portugal, headquartered in the city of Murcia since 1987. Its workforce currently exceeds 12,000 employees across Spain and Portugal. Limcamar ranks among the top five companies in its sector in Spain according to the DUNS 100,000 ranking, and aims to close 2026 with revenues of more than 160 million euros, after being named the company with the strongest financial health in the sector in Spain by the Plimsoll report.

About Gausium

Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 6,500 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.

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