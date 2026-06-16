Guatemalan Criminal Illegal Immigrant Added to Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Franklin Estuardo Gonzalez Flores – a violent offender from Guatemala – to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Franklin Estuardo Gonzalez Flores, 34, from Guatemala, has been wanted by the New Braunfels Police Department since Nov. 5, 2025, for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gonzalez Flores also has several past arrests in Comal Co. for public intoxication.

Gonzalez Flores is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, shoulders and right leg. More information about Gonzalez Flores or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 39 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 27 sex offenders and seven gang members – with $55,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

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(HQ 2026-068)