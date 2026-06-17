Protecting Consumers from Summer Rental Scams

As we welcome visitors to the District this summer, the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) wants to help ensure your visit is safe, enjoyable, and stress-free.

Third-party companies such as Vrbo, Airbnb, and others offer many lodging options in the District of Columbia as an alternative to staying in a hotel. While these platforms are convenient, listings may not always be properly licensed or compliant with the District’s laws and regulations, which can put consumers at risk.

To help protect yourself and avoid rental scams, please keep the following in mind:

Vet and verify your host(s) through online searches or by reviewing feedback from previous guests.

Do not exchange money or communicate with a host outside of the rental platform and never pay more than the agreed upon amount.

Ask your host about their insurance coverage in case of theft or injuries and if you have travel insurance, inquire about whether they offer protection as well.

If off street parking is offered, be sure to observe all residential parking restrictions.

Your host’s short-term rental or vacation rental license should be displayed where you can see it. If it’s not displayed, ask for proof of licensure.

You can verify whether the rental property is licensed by using SCOUT, DLCP’s consolidated online platform. DLCP wants you to have a safe and memorable visit in the Nation’s Capital this summer.

Should you need assistance, please keep these numbers handy:

For non emergency matters, call 311. For emergency call 911 or visit the nearest Metropolitan Police Department station.

To anonymously report a hate crime, call the DC Hate Crimes voicemail at (202) 727-0500, or if a crime is in progress, call 911 immediately.

If your listing is not as advertised, you’ve been misled, or the host attempts to charge more than advertised or agreed to, you may file a complaint.

For additional questions or more information, contact us at [email protected], 202 671 4500, or visit our website.



CLICK HERE TO FILE A COMPLAINT WITH OUR CONSUMER PROTECTION UNIT