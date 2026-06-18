[Webinar] Elevating Chemical Product Quality with Next-Generation Light Scattering Technology

[Webinar] Elevating Chemical Product Quality

In this webinar, learn how advanced nanoparticle characterization improves formulation stability, product quality, and confidence in chemical development.

Attendees will see how the BeNano system and advanced light scattering technologies help reveal particle behavior that conventional methods may overlook in complex chemical systems.” — Zhibin Guo, Senior Application Scientist at Bettersize Instruments

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the chemical industry, product quality often starts at the nanoscale. From polymers and coatings to fine chemicals and complex colloidal systems, nanoparticle size and zeta potential play a critical role in formulation stability, performance consistency, and long-term product reliability. As chemical formulations become more advanced, traditional characterization methods may not provide sufficient insight into dispersion behavior, particle interactions, or stability risks. Reliable nanoparticle analysis is essential for both R&D innovation and routine quality control.

This webinar explores how Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) and Electrophoretic Light Scattering (ELS) can be applied to evaluate nanoparticle size and zeta potential in chemical dispersions. Using the BeNano system, attendees will learn how advanced light scattering technology supports efficient method development, formulation optimization, and rigorous quality control for complex chemical products, including polymers, coatings, and colloidal materials.

Join our webinar to discover how next-generation light scattering technology can help chemical laboratories gain deeper insight into product stability, improve analytical confidence, and support better decision-making across R&D and manufacturing workflows.

WEBINAR DETAILS

🖥️ Elevating Chemical Product Quality with Next-Generation Light Scattering Technology

📅 Wednesday, August 26, 2026

⏰ 10:00 to 11:00 AM EDT

📍 Online

🔗 REGISTER NOW!

"As chemical formulations become more sophisticated, understanding particle interactions at the nanoscale is becoming increasingly important. Reliable nanoparticle characterization enables laboratories to make better decisions in both product development and quality control."

— Dr. Ricki Chairil, Application Scientist at Bettersize Inc.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

In this webinar, attendees will discover how to:

• Understand why nanoparticle size and zeta potential matter in chemical formulations

• Apply DLS and ELS technologies for advanced characterization of chemical dispersions

• Evaluate polymers, coatings, fine chemicals, and colloidal systems with greater confidence

• Improve formulation development and QA/QC workflows through reliable measurements

• Interpret real-world application examples and practical case studies

• Turn characterization data into smarter product and process decisions

SPEAKERS

• Ricki Chairil is an Application Scientist at Bettersize Inc. Holding a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Southern California, he brings extensive experience in nanomaterial manufacturing, process validation, and particle characterization across the biotech and medical device industries. He will discuss why nanoparticle characterization is becoming increasingly important for modern chemical product development.

• Zhibin Guo is a Senior Application Scientist at Bettersize Instruments. With extensive experience in particle analysis, nanomaterial characterization, and application development, he will explain how advanced light scattering technologies help laboratories evaluate particle behavior, optimize testing conditions, and improve analytical confidence in complex chemical systems.

JOIN THE FREE WEBINAR!

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced particle characterization instruments, including laser diffraction particle size analyzers, dynamic image analyzers, DLS nanoparticle analyzers, stability analyzers, and powder characteristic testers. The company serves research laboratories and industrial production environments worldwide and is committed to helping scientists gain deeper insight into their materials.

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