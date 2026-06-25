Bettersize Opens New Shenzhen Office to Accelerate Global Innovation and Customer Partnerships

Ribbon Cutting Celebratory

Ribbon Cutting Celebratory

Vibrant Lion Dance

Vibrant Lion Dance

Bettersize Shenzhen Office

Bettersize Shenzhen Office

Bettersize Instruments opens new Shenzhen office, expanding global presence and reinforcing innovation, customer partnerships, and industry leadership.

This new Shenzhen facility reflects our ambition to lead the future of particle analysis through innovation, deeper collaboration, and innovations that empower industries worldwide.”
— Qingyun Dong, Bettersize Founder and CEO

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bettersize Instruments, a global leader in particle size and materials science solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Shenzhen office, marking a strategic milestone in the company’s growth, commitment to innovation, service excellence, and customer satisfaction.

The inauguration brought together company leadership, teams from Shenzhen and Dandong headquarters, and key stakeholders, celebrating three decades of Bettersize’s pioneering work in particle analysis technology and its ambitious vision for global expansion. The ceremony featured a vibrant lion dance and blessing ritual symbolizing prosperity and success, followed by a ribbon-cutting and celebratory cake-cutting to mark the launch of this new chapter in operational excellence and international presence.

Founder and CEO Qingyun Dong reflected on the Shenzhen branch’s rapid development since 2019, highlighting Bettersize’s core values of integrity, continuous innovation, operational excellence, and collaborative growth. He shared the company’s commitment to strengthening technological capabilities, expanding international reach, and deepening collaboration with partners and customers worldwide.

The new Shenzhen office provides a modern, fully equipped environment to support sales, marketing, R&D, application development, and professional after-sales services. This expansion reinforces Bettersize’s promise to deliver reliable, high-performance particle analysis solutions and services to customers across industries including pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, coatings, batteries, and advanced materials.

“With the opening of our Shenzhen office, we are enhancing our ability to collaborate with partners and serve customers with advanced solutions, expert support, and industry-leading technology,” said Mr. Dong. “This new facility represents not just growth, but our ongoing commitment to shaping the future of material characterization worldwide.”

Bettersize Instruments continues to lead the way in particle size, particle shape, and material characterization solutions, empowering R&D, quality control, and production across diverse industries with cutting-edge instrumentation and professional application support.

About Bettersize Instruments
Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle size, particle shape, and material characterization solutions. With over three decades of expertise, the company offers cutting-edge instrumentation and professional application support to enable accurate, reliable, and efficient material analysis. Bettersize’s instruments empower R&D, quality control, and production across diverse industries worldwide.

Ricky Ponting
Bettersize Instruments
+86 755 2692 6582
info@bettersize.com
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Inside Bettersize New Shenzhen Office

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Bettersize Opens New Shenzhen Office to Accelerate Global Innovation and Customer Partnerships

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Ricky Ponting
Bettersize Instruments
+86 755 2692 6582 info@bettersize.com
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Bettersize Instruments
3188 Airway Ave, Suite K-2
Costa Mesa, California, 92626
United States
+1 833-699-7493
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Bettersize Instruments, a global leader since 1995, specializes in advanced particle characterization solutions, including particle size, shape, zeta potential, stability, density, and powder characteristics analysis. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, Bettersize empowers industries with precise tools, expert support, and exceptional service, enabling optimized product performance and enhanced research capabilities across diverse applications.

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