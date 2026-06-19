LDH strengthens Medicaid provider oversight and program integrity safeguards

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jun 16, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is implementing a series of enhanced provider oversight measures designed to strengthen Medicaid program integrity, protect beneficiaries, and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent appropriately.

The initiative includes more frequent reviews of high-risk providers, expanded provider verification requirements, enhanced monitoring and data analytics, and closer coordination with state and federal program integrity partners. The measures align with federal requirements and reflect LDH’s ongoing commitment to accountability and responsible stewardship of public resources.

As part of the initiative, LDH will conduct off-cycle reviews of all designated high-risk providers that have not undergone a recent revalidation. Certain provider categories identified as presenting elevated program integrity risks will now be revalidated every three years instead of every five years. High-risk providers include categories such as durable medical equipment suppliers, home health agencies, hospice providers, personal care services providers, and others identified through state and federal risk assessments.

The department will also expand verification activities that help ensure providers participating in Louisiana Medicaid are properly licensed, actively operating, and meeting enrollment requirements. Existing safeguards include site visits, ownership disclosure reviews, exclusion screenings, and fingerprint-based criminal background checks for designated high-risk providers.

“Every taxpayer dollar entrusted to Medicaid should be spent on delivering care to Louisianans who need it,” said LDH Secretary Bruce Greenstein. “The best way to protect taxpayer dollars is to put strong safeguards in place before problems occur. These help ensure Medicaid resources are being used as intended.”

LDH will work more closely with the Louisiana Office of Inspector General and other program integrity partners to analyze claims data, identify unusual billing patterns, and improve the state's ability to detect potential concerns earlier. These efforts will help focus oversight resources where they can have the greatest impact while supporting providers who are delivering care appropriately.

"Strong oversight is a team effort — and independence is what makes it credible," said Angele Davis, Louisiana State Inspector General and Chief Integrity Officer. "By partnering with LDH — pairing tougher verification and high-risk provider revalidation with sharper data analytics — we can root out waste, fraud, and abuse and hold bad actors accountable. My office will follow the data wherever it leads, protecting the honest providers who do right by patients every day. And that's accountability Louisiana taxpayers can see."

The department is also aligning with current federal provider enrollment moratoriums for certain high-risk provider categories, including durable medical equipment and home health providers.

Louisiana Medicaid Executive Director Seth Gold said the strategy reflects a common-sense approach to program integrity.

“This is a straightforward step that helps ensure providers participating in Medicaid are meeting the standards expected of them,” said Gold. “The overwhelming majority of providers are doing the right thing every day. These safeguards help protect beneficiaries, support honest providers, and strengthen confidence in the Medicaid program.”