Orange County Board Approves Guaranteed Maximum Price for Crisis Diversion Facility Construction

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for construction of the county’s crisis diversion facility during its June 16 business meeting, marking a significant milestone in a project designed to expand behavioral health services and strengthen the local continuum of care.

The BOCC approved the facility’s final design, authorized a contract amendment with Gilbane Construction Company to incorporate the GMP, approved Budget Amendment #12-A, and authorized County Manager Travis Myren to execute the contract amendment and future project-related amendments within the approved budget.

The crisis diversion facility has been in development since 2019 as part of Orange County’s commitment to improving access to behavioral health crisis services. The project advanced with the selection of architecture firm CPL in 2024 and Gilbane Construction Company as construction manager-at-risk in 2025.

Following a competitive bidding process completed in April 2026, Gilbane submitted a Guaranteed Maximum Price of $22,906,906 for construction. The successful bidding process resulted in substantial cost savings compared to earlier estimates and allowed several desired project features—including enhanced daylighting and solar installations—to be incorporated into the final construction package.

“This approval represents a major step forward in Orange County’s efforts to provide accessible crisis and stabilization behavioral health services,” said Jean Hamilton, chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners. “The crisis diversion facility will help connect residents experiencing mental health and substance use crises with the care they need in a therapeutic setting, reducing reliance on emergency departments and law enforcement responses.”

Construction on the facility is expected to start this summer on the site located off Waterstone Drive in Hillsborough. Once completed, the facility will include a Behavioral Health Urgent Care (BHUC) unit serving individuals ages 4 years and older and a 16-bed Facility Based Crisis (FBC) unit to serve adults 18 and older in need of longer stabilization. The facility will also house a community peer living room, integrated discharge services and a behavioral health resources hub.

The total project budget, including land acquisition, design, professional services, and construction, is now projected at $29,412,035. To support the project, the BOCC approved $3,358,685 in additional funding through Budget Amendment #12-A. The amended funding plan also includes $1.1 million from the Cardinal Reserve, following coordination with Alliance Health.

“This project reflects years of planning, collaboration, and commitment to addressing a critical community need,” said Orange County Manager Travis Myren. “The favorable bid results have allowed us to maximize the value of taxpayer investments while preserving important sustainability and wellness features that will benefit future facility users.”

The crisis diversion facility is expected to provide a safe, therapeutic, supportive environment for individuals experiencing behavioral health crises and serve as a key component of Orange County’s broader behavioral health infrastructure. The facility will reduce pressure on hospitals, the detention center, first responders, and other community response systems.

Construction completion is anticipated in winter 2028 and operations are expected to start in spring 2028.

Project Timeline

Board Approval of GMP: June 2026

June 2026 Construction Begins: August 2026

August 2026 Construction Completed: Winter 2028

Winter 2028 Facility Occupancy: Spring 2028

For more information visit Orangecountync.gov/crisisdiversion.