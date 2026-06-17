Next-Gen Wildlife Tracking in Pakistan

The snow-capped mountains of northern Pakistan are home to some of the world’s most elusive species, from the iconic snow leopard to wolves, bears, and ibex. Protecting them is no easy task. They roam vast, rugged landscapes, often at low densities, making them difficult to track. Yet, our team at the Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) is finding new ways to “listen” to nature’s hidden signals, while also relying on local guardians who keep a watchful eye on the ground.

A New Way of Tracking Wildlife

In the Bashqar Gol Biosphere Reserve (BGBR), SLF is pioneering the use of environmental DNA (eDNA) to monitor wildlife populations. Every living creature leaves behind genetic traces in its environment, through hair, skin, scat, or saliva. These fragments, though invisible to the naked eye, can be collected from soil, water, air, or animal droppings and then analyzed in the lab to reveal which species have passed through.

During its latest survey in BGBR, SLF teams systematically collected 25 water samples from rivers and ponds, 24 soil samples from scrapes and resting sites, 19 air samples using portable filters, and 12 scat samples, which were carefully preserved in sterile tubes. These are now undergoing laboratory testing, where DNA will be extracted and sequenced. The results will not only confirm which species are present but can also shed light on their diets, habitats, and interactions with other animals.

This method marks a huge leap forward in monitoring. For animals like the snow leopard, which are secretive and thinly spread across the mountains, eDNA offers a far better chance of detection than traditional methods alone. Importantly, it is noninvasive, meaning animals are not disturbed during surveys. It is also more cost-effective and scalable across vast, hard-to-reach landscapes. By combining eDNA findings with conventional field techniques, SLF is producing stronger, more reliable data to guide conservation planning.

People as Partners in Protection

While technology reveals the hidden lives of wildlife, people remain at the heart of conservation. In the Laspur Valley, SLF has engaged 12 Community Wildlife Guards to help safeguard the region’s biodiversity. These guards, drawn from local communities, patrol regularly to prevent poaching and illegal hunting. Their role goes beyond enforcement. By working closely with the Wildlife Department and raising awareness among fellow villagers, they strengthen the relationship between people and nature. Their efforts reflect a deep sense of ownership, a community standing up to protect the mountains.

Science and Community: A Stronger Future

What makes SLF’s work powerful is the combination of cutting-edge science and grassroots action. eDNA surveys give researchers a window into the presence and movement of species, while community guards ensure that these species remain safe in their natural habitats. Together, these approaches are shaping smarter, more inclusive conservation strategies. It is a reminder that protecting nature is not just about saving animals, but also about securing healthy, balanced ecosystems that support livelihoods and culture. In these mountains, every DNA fragment collected and every patrol carried out tells the same story: that the future of wildlife depends on both innovation and human commitment.

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Photo credits: Sardar Jamal Leghari and Snow Leopard Foundation

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