Protecting Snow Leopards: A Ranger’s Story from Kyrgyzstan

Working closely with police and fellow rangers, Aibek* coordinated an operation to intercept and apprehend the sellers. The snow leopard had been trapped and killed inside the boundaries of a protected area, where these endangered cats should have been safe. The illegal hunters were arrested and fined three million soms, a substantial penalty that doubles when a snow leopard is killed inside a protected area.

A snow leopard photographed by a camera trap in Kyrgyzstan.

The loss of even one snow leopard is a significant blow to the species. Kyrgyzstan is home to roughly 300 adults, a figure established through the country’s first rigorous national count, so every individual matters. In December 2023, the country named the snow leopard a national symbol, a reflection of the deep cultural significance these cats hold, far beyond what any fine could represent.

“Nature, wildlife such as snow leopards are our treasure. We need to protect them,” says Ranger Aibek. “They should be passed on safely to future generations.”

The work behind the story

The illegal wildlife trade is a multi-billion-dollar global industry, and the rangers who confront it are often outnumbered and under-resourced. Aibek’s case is one of many like it across the snow leopard’s range each year, and it is a small window into what ranger work actually involves.

Rangers on patrol on horseback in Kyrgyzstan.

Rangers are often the only conservation presence in some of the most rugged terrain on earth. They patrol on a regular schedule, on foot and on horseback, and log every animal they encounter as they go. The records they build are often the first sign of changes in wildlife populations. The job is rarely just anti-poaching. On a single patrol, a ranger might set and recover the camera traps that track snow leopards, count ibex on a prey survey, fine someone for trespassing in a protected area, put out an unattended fire, or ride for days into a remote border valley to monitor habitat and respond to threats that would otherwise go unnoticed.

The conditions are hard and sometimes dangerous. Rangers work with limited transport and communication, in difficult terrain and harsh weather, and encounters with armed hunters are not uncommon.

Aibek is not alone. In Kyrgyzstan, more than 200 rangers have received training and recognition through a joint initiative created in collaboration with Snow Leopard Trust, our partner, the Snow Leopard Foundation, and the Kyrgyz Government. Over the past 12 years, the program has formally recognized 166 rangers, rewarding their dedication and inspiring future conservation action. The Citizen-Ranger Wildlife Protection Program expanded to Mongolia and Pakistan in 2024. Much of this work happens out of sight. There’s no video footage of their operation and no headline when everything goes right. There is only the next patrol the following morning, and the one after that.

Recognizing the people who protect snow leopards

World Ranger Day, observed every July 31, recognizes people like Aibek, the men and women who put themselves on the line, often for little recognition and in difficult conditions, to protect the planet’s wildlife and wild places. The tools, training, and recognition that rangers receive allow them to prevent illegal hunting and stand against the trafficking networks that drive the trade.

For Aibek, the reward is simpler than any of that. It’s the knowledge that his actions can help ensure the next snow leopard stays where it belongs, alive and wild, somewhere in the mountains.

This year, in honor of Aibek and all the other dedicated wildlife guardians, we’re raising funds to provide field equipment and training for ranger teams in India, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Pakistan. Please consider a gift today to help them protect snow leopards.

*Name changed to protect his identity

Photo/video credits: Snow Leopard Foundation [SLF] – Kyrgyzstan

Acknowledgements:



The Citizen-Ranger Wildlife Protection Program and the Ranger Awards Ceremony are funded by the UK government through the Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund and are organized by the Snow Leopard Foundation in Kyrgyzstan, in collaboration with Snow Leopard Trust and in cooperation with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic.

We would like to acknowledge the support of: Artenschutzzentrum Grasleben, Chester Zoo, David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, Korkeasaari Zoo, Seneca Park Zoo, Twinstrust, Whitley Fund for Nature, Woodland Park Zoo, Zoo Basel, Zoo Dresden, Zoo Krefeld, and Zoo New England.

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