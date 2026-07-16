Can You Spot the Danger? Take the Snow Leopard Threats Quiz

FALSE – Flash floods, disease outbreaks, droughts and other climate disasters are already causing significant losses to lives, livestock and livelihoods. Additionally, these catastrophic weather events can result in altered human-wildlife interactions and negative encounters and, thus, lower tolerance for snow leopards.

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