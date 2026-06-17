Comprehensive Plan Update
The Town is revising its Comprehensive Plan for the next decade and is looking for your input.
Join us for a Public Workshop on the comprehensive plan on July 13th 2026 at 6pm at the Narragansett Town Hall.
Please use the QR code to provide input.
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