Atchison County will begin sending notifications through Everbridge beginning July 1st, 2026.

Atchison County will utilize both Crisis24 CodeRED and Everbridge beginning July 1st, 2026.

We will continue operating both systems during the transition period and will discontinue use of Crisis24 CodeRED effective August 1st, 2026.

If you do not sign up for Everbridge, you will no longer receive notifications after August 1st, 2026!





Everbridge Emergency Alert Program

Citizens of Atchison County can receive emergency alerts, notifications, and weather warnings through the Everbridge Emergency Alert Program. Notifications can be delivered by phone calls, text messages, email, and mobile app notifications, helping residents stay informed before, during, and after emergencies.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to register through the Everbridge Community Enrollment Portal. The secure registration page allows users to add multiple phone numbers, email addresses, and physical locations such as homes, businesses, schools, or other addresses important to them. Residents may also customize notification preferences and set quiet hours for weather notifications.

Some of these alerts include:

• Emergency Alerts

• Community Notifications

• Road Closures

• Public Safety Information

• National Weather Service Warnings, including:

Tornado Warnings

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Flash Flood Warnings

Additional weather alerts

Optional Community Interest Groups

Subscribers may also choose to receive information from specific agencies, communities, and organizations within Atchison County. Participation in these groups is voluntary and can be added or removed at any time.

Available interest groups may include:

• Atchison County General Information

• Atchison County Burn Ban Alerts (Required if you wisht to receive Burn Ban Information)

• City of Atchison General Information

• City of Atchison Events

Registration is free, and residents are encouraged to sign up for multiple methods of notification to ensure they receive important emergency information. Having multiple ways to receive warnings and alerts can help ensure you receive critical information when it matters most.

Updating Your Registration

If your contact information changes, please log in to your Everbridge account and update your profile to ensure you continue receiving important notifications.

Users may modify or remove subscriptions to any optional interest groups at any time. Residents may also contact the Atchison County Emergency Management Office for assistance with their registration.

To Stop Receiving Notifications

If you no longer wish to receive notifications, simply log in to your account and delete your information.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA)

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are separate from the Everbridge Emergency Alert Program. Opting out of Everbridge notifications will not stop WEA messages from being delivered to your mobile device.

WEA messages are sent by authorized government agencies through participating wireless carriers and may include:

• Tornado Warnings

• Flash Flood Warnings

• Extreme Weather Warnings

• Local Emergency Information

• AMBER Alerts

• Presidential Alerts

Wireless Emergency Alerts appear similarly to text messages and are accompanied by a distinctive alert tone and vibration.

For additional information about Wireless Emergency Alerts, visit the National Weather Service's Weather-Ready Nation website.