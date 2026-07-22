Committee Advances Public Lands, Alaska Native, Law Enforcement Legislation

Today, the House Committee on Natural Resources favorably reported legislation that will improve the management of and visitor experiences at public lands, and support law enforcement officers and Alaska Native traditions. Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) issued the following statement in response:

“For the second straight week, the House Committee on Natural Resources has advanced legislation to support rural America. I would like to thank Committee members for their dedication to ensuring responsible stewardship of natural resources, supporting tribal communities and backing law enforcement officers.”

Background

H.R. 309, the National Law Enforcement Officers Remembrance, Support and Community Outreach Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), will honor those who serve in law enforcement by providing grants to support the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund and its community outreach initiatives. This legislation aligns with President Trump's Executive Order (EO) 14288, "Strengthening and Unleashing America's Law Enforcement to Pursue Criminals and Protect Innocent Citizens."

H.R. 1693, introduced by U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.), recognizes former U.S. Rep. Barbara Cubin’s legacy of service to Wyoming and the American West by renaming the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, Wyo., in her honor.

H.R. 4931, the National Park System Long-Term Lease Investment Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.), authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to extend certain leases within units of the National Park System to encourage long-term investments.

H.R. 5063, the Safe Beaches, Safe Swimmers Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), ensures adequate lifeguard staffing at Federal beaches.

H.R. 6021, the Archie Cavanaugh Migratory Bird Treaty Amendment Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Nick Begich (R-Alaska), directs updates to the U.S. migratory bird treaty with Japan and domestic laws to clarify that the possession, sale or transport of authentic Alaska Native artworks and handicrafts made with certain materials, such as migratory bird feathers, are not prohibited.

H.R. 8454, introduced by U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), transfers administrative jurisdiction over certain parcels of Federal land in the State of California, improving management of the Ackerson Meadow by reducing checkerboard ownership to support wildlife habitat, grazing operations and restoration work.

H.R. 4219, the National Wildlife Refuge System Invasive Species Strike Team Act of 2025, introduced by U.S. Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii), codifies the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Invasive Species Strike Team program to address invasive species on and adjacent to the National Wildlife Refuge System.

H.R. 8121, introduced by U.S. Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.), redesignates the historic bandstand located in Christiansted National Historic Site on St. Croix as the “Peter G. Thurland, Sr., Bandstand.”