Mapping the Future of American Critical Mineral Dominance

Today, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources held a legislative hearing on bills securing American mineral dominance by modernizing geologic mapping capabilities, leveraging emerging quantum technology and expanding access to streamlined permitting for projects across the country. Subcommittee Chairman Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) issued the following statement in response:

“America is blessed with vast critical mineral wealth that can help America lead the way in the 21st century, yet there are still significant barriers that prevent us from developing these resources. In today’s hearing, we closely examined three significant bills that will help us understand our true mineral wealth across the United States, as well as reduce obstacles to developing important projects. Together, these bills will move America closer to a stronger domestic supply chain and less dependence on foreign adversaries for these critical resources. I applaud Representatives Deluzio, Wittman and Hurd for championing these bipartisan initiatives and I look forward to seeing them reach the House Floor.”

Background

H.R. 9640, the Earth MRI Reauthorization Act of 2026, introduced by U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), reauthorizes the U.S. Geological Survey's (USGS) Earth Mapping Resources Initiative (Earth MRI) through 2031. The bill expands the program's scope to incorporate modern sensing technologies and to support the identification of critical mineral resources and other geologic data.

H.R. 9646, the Quantum-Enhanced Critical Minerals Mapping Act of 2026, introduced by U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.), establishes a quantum-enhanced critical minerals survey within the USGS’s Earth MRI program to improve critical mineral mapping.

H.R. 8003, the Expanding the Fast Track Act of 2026, introduced by U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), lowers the investment threshold for projects eligible under the FAST-41 permitting process from $200 million to $50 million.