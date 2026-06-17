Manley Serves Up Ice Cream at Library Social

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, was on hand at the Fountaindale Public Library Tuesday to help pass out treats at the annual Ice Cream Social.

Hosted by the Friends of Fountaindale Library, the evening social offered music, games and food. Kids were able to sign up for the library’s Summer Adventures. Also, kids could visit the bookmobile and the Little Red Donut Truck.

“Passing out ice cream and visiting with children and parents is one of my favorite jobs,” Rep. Manley said. “Fountaindale Public Library is an amazing place, with many offerings, creative spaces and services for readers of all ages. I love being there.”

Summer Adventure is Fountaindale’s annual all-ages summer reading and activity programs. Readers can sign up online at fountaindale.org, or at the library. Readers earn points by reading books, visiting the bookmobile, attending library programs, crafting, along with numerous other ways. Prizes are given for readers to achieve 25 or 50 points, including books, plushes and bottle bags. There are also grand prizes awarded, such as gift cards to Target, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The library also hosts events, such as storytime, arts & crafts, STEAM & Maker, computers & tech and adult book clubs. The Studio 300 is a cutting-edge, digital media and maker lab, with creative spaces, expansive equipment and software collections.

The library also offers numerous services, such as license plate renewal, voter registration, test proctoring and notary service.

Fountaindale Public Library District is located at 300 W. Briarcliff Rd., Bolingbrook. For more information about hours, visit fountaindale.org.