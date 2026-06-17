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Public feedback sought for Beach Management Plan

Citizens may review and provide feedback on the draft Beach Management Plan. The document is available for viewing at https://currituckcountync.gov/county-manager/beach-management-plan/. This link also provides an online form for viewers to submit feedback.

The Beach Management Plan will serve as a guide for the management, protection and restoration of the Currituck County’s oceanfront beaches and dunes. It addresses various coastal hazards including long-term erosion, storm impacts, and sea-level rise and provides a long-term vision for Currituck County to sustain the beaches.

As the draft plan is reviewed, consideration should be given to the assumptions made in the Feasibility Analysis included in Section 4. Specifically, public feedback is requested on whether other reasonable alternatives should be considered in the feasibility analyses of the four (4) reaches identified for active beach management. If citizens believe that additional considerations should be made in these assessments, comments submitted will also be considered.

Following a draft plan review and public comment, a final section will be added that will provide final recommendations for the proposed Beach Management Plan. This section will include conceptual drawings and cost estimates for the recommended beach management alternatives.

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Public feedback sought for Beach Management Plan

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