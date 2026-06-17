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PCSO Conducting Active Shooter Training at South Park High School

The Park County Sheriff's Office will be conducting an active shooter drill and training on Wednesday, June 17 from 12pm until 7pm at South Park High School in Fairplay. Please be advised there will be heavy police, fire, and ambulance presence in the area during that time.

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PCSO Conducting Active Shooter Training at South Park High School

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