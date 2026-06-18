Commercialledlights.com Releases Recommended Footcandle Guidelines for Explosion Proof Lighting Applications

Firing Range Lighting Footcandles

New guide outlines recommended footcandle levels and photometric lighting best practices for explosion proof hazardous environments.

Proper illumination in hazardous locations is more than brightness alone. We created this resource using photometric lighting projects to help facilities better understand recommended lighting levels.” — Charles Kughn

FARMINGTON, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New engineering resource provides recommended illumination ranges for hazardous locations including military firing ranges, hazardous storage facilities, compressor stations, and industrial dock areas.In hazardous industrial environments, proper lighting is critical for safety, visibility, operational efficiency, and compliance. To help facility managers, engineers, contractors, and safety professionals better understand illumination requirements in classified environments, Commercial LED Lights has released a new educational resource outlining recommended footcandle levels for explosion proof lighting applications.The newly published guide is based on real-world photometric lighting layouts and hazardous location projects completed by the company’s lighting engineers across industries including oil & gas, military, chemical processing, hazardous storage, and industrial manufacturing.Recommended Footcandle Levels for Hazardous LocationsThe guide includes recommended footcandle ranges for several common hazardous location applications, including:• Explosion proof tunnels and walkways• Propane filling and compressor areas• Hazardous storage and active retrieval facilities• Chemical processing and mixer areas• Paint storage and detailed label reading environments• Military firing ranges and target zones• Industrial loading and dock operationsReal Explosion Proof Lighting Project ExamplesThe recommendations are supported by detailed photometric simulations and real project examples completed by Commercial LED Lights.One highlighted project involved a military firing range requiring highly uniform illumination across six target lanes with footcandle targets reaching over 100 fc in designated shooting zones.Another featured a hazardous materials storage facility utilizing Class I Division 1 explosion proof fixtures to achieve both high visibility and strong lighting uniformity throughout the space.Why Photometric Lighting Layouts MatterIn addition to footcandle recommendations, the resource also explains how professional photometric lighting layouts help verify:• Average illumination levels• Fixture spacing• Uniformity ratios• Minimum and maximum footcandles• Visibility throughout hazardous workspacesProper photometric analysis helps reduce under-lighting, excessive glare, poor visibility, and uneven illumination in hazardous industrial environments.Explosion Proof Lighting for Hazardous Industrial EnvironmentsCommercial LED Lights specializes in explosion proof LED lighting solutions for hazardous industrial applications including Class I Division 1 (C1D1) and Class I Division 2 (C1D2) environments. The company provides photometric lighting layouts, fixture recommendations, and engineering support for industrial facilities throughout the United States.Hazardous location lighting systems should always be designed in accordance with applicable safety standards, including NFPA 70National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements for classified locations.To view the Recommended Footcandle Levels for Explosion Proof Lighting guide, visit:About Commercial LED LightsCommercial LED Lights is a leading supplier of commercial and industrial LED lighting solutions specializing in explosion proof lighting, hazardous location fixtures, industrial high bays, flood lights, and photometric lighting design services. The company works with contractors, engineers, facility managers, and industrial operators to deliver high-performance lighting solutions tailored to demanding environments.

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