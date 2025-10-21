CommercialLEDLights.com Partners with Westgate Manufacturing to Expand Explosion-Proof Lighting Solutions

CommercialLEDLights.com partners with Westgate for Explosion Proof Products

CommercialLEDLights.com partners with Westgate Manufacturing to offer durable, energy efficient explosion-proof lighting for hazardous industrial environments.

We’re committed to delivering top-tier commercial and industrial lighting with safety and value. As we expand, we’re excited to partner with Westgate, a trusted leader in explosion-proof technology.” — Charles Kughn

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommercialLEDLights.com adds Westgate’s hazardous-location fixtures to its growing lineup of premium industrial lighting products.In an industry where safety, efficiency, and innovation are non-negotiable, CommercialLEDLights.com continues to expand its offerings with trusted brands that set the standard. Today, the company is proud to announce a new partnership with Westgate Manufacturing, a leading provider of high-performance commercial and industrial lighting solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering advanced explosion-proof and hazardous-location lighting options to businesses that operate in the most demanding environments.Ensuring both safety compliance and visual performance has long been a challenge in hazardous areas. Thanks to continued advancements in LED technology and engineering design, manufacturers like Westgate are bridging the gap offering fixtures that deliver uncompromising protection without sacrificing efficiency or aesthetics.Overview of Westgate Manufacturing’s Explosion-Proof SolutionsWestgate Manufacturing is recognized for its wide range of Class I, Division 1 and Division 2 explosion-proof lighting, engineered for environments where flammable gases, vapors, dust, or fibers may be present. Their product line features:• Heavy-duty LED fixtures built to withstand extreme environments• Impact-resistant and corrosion-resistant housings• High lumen output with energy-efficient performance• Precision thermal management for long-lasting reliability• Sleek yet rugged designs that integrate seamlessly into industrial spacesWestgate’s explosion-proof luminaires are designed for both indoor and outdoor use and deliver consistent, uniform illumination critical for worker safety. Whether in oil and gas facilities, chemical plants, wastewater treatment sites, or manufacturing floors, Westgate fixtures provide peace of mind through proven safety certifications and robust construction.Beyond performance, Westgate incorporates refined design elements and high-quality finishes, demonstrating that safety-focused lighting can also enhance the overall visual environment.Each product in Westgate’s hazardous-location lineup is built around three core principles: durability, safety, and long-term value. With strict quality control and engineering excellence, Westgate continues to set the bar for modern explosion-proof lighting.Product AvailabilityWhile many lighting suppliers offer general-purpose LED solutions, Westgate Manufacturing stands apart for its specialized, safety-certified explosion-proof fixtures built for high-risk commercial and industrial settings. Their portfolio addresses a full range of application needs from compact fixtures for confined spaces to high-output solutions for large-scale hazardous environments.CommercialLEDLights.com is excited to provide a comprehensive selection of Westgate’s explosion-proof and intrinsically safe lighting, backed by expert guidance and support. This partnership brings customers access to premium products, fast lead times, and trusted service from two leaders in the commercial lighting sector.To discover the explosion-proof lighting options available please visit our website at: https://commercialledlights.com/

