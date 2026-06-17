July 1 Changes to Waste Material Collection and Disposal Fees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Belmont, NY – Effective July 1, 2026, Allegany County will implement approved changes to certain waste material collection and disposal fees. These fees apply to all that use the Allegany County Transfer stations, even those that hold a Residential Hang Tag.

Fee Changes Effective July 1, 2026

Fee Description New Fee Old Fee Large items $10 each $8 each Passenger tires $5 each $4 each Large truck tires $10 each $8 each Agricultural / Heavy Equipment Tires** Scale only, $250/ton Tipping fee* ** $90 per ton $60 per ton Minimum scale fee** $45 $25

*Applies to loose garbage, commercial haulers, and construction debris;

** Cash or check only.

Large-Item Disposal Changes

Also effective July 1, 2026, residents may dispose of large items, only at the Belmont Recycling Center and Transfer Station, located at 6006 County Road 48, Belmont, NY 14813. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 am to 3:30 pm. Note: Effective 7/1/2026, the scale will close promptly at 3 pm daily.

Examples of large items include living room furniture, mattresses, box springs, dining room tables, and similar items.

Mattresses and box springs are limited to one set per day per person.

Please do NOT pull on the scales to pay for the items listed above (Passenger and Truck Tires and Large Items

Additional Information

According to Tom Windus, Superintendent of Public Works, “These changes will help cover Allegany County’s actual costs for disposing of waste materials. The 2026 Residential Hang Tag cost will not change.”

Questions from the public or private garbage disposal collection companies should be directed to the Department of Public Works at 585–268-5400 or 585-268-7282.

https://www.alleganyco.gov/ ###

6.15.26 DPW Transfer Station Price Update (004).docx

6.15.26 DPW Transfer Station Price Update (004).pdf