TO: All Media Sources

FROM: Anita Mattison, Allegany County Office for the Aging

RE: 2026 Allegany County Senior Picnic

DATE: July 2, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ALLEGANY COUNTY OFFICE FOR THE AGING ANNOUNCES THE

2026 SENIOR PICNIC

BELMONT, NY – The Allegany County Office for the Aging invites older adults from across the county to attend the 2026 Senior Picnic on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Angelica, NY. In the event of extreme weather, the picnic will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

This annual event provides an opportunity for older adults to enjoy a day of great food, entertainment, fellowship, and community celebration. Admission is $13.00 per person, payable at the gate, and includes a delicious Stearns Chicken BBQ, live music by the Jack Ellis & Keeping it Country band, dancing, bingo, sponsor exhibits, and a variety of activities throughout the day, including door prizes from the sponsors. This year’s grand door prize will be a $300 Gift Certificate at Mattress Xtreme in Olean!

Attendees are encouraged to participate in the popular T-Shirt Contest, with prizes awarded for the Prettiest T-Shirt, Funniest T-Shirt, and Most Creative T-Shirt. The Office for the Aging will also recognize several special guests during the event, including the eldest female, the eldest male, the longest-married couple, and the eldest veteran in attendance. Eligible older adults will have the opportunity to receive Senior Farmers’ Market Coupons, and local farmers will be on-site offering fresh fruits, vegetables, and other locally grown products through the farmers’ markets.

The Allegany County Office for the Aging encourages all eligible older adults to register early and join in this annual celebration of community, friendship, and healthy aging.

Reservations are required, as seating is limited. To reserve a spot, call the Allegany County Office for the Aging at 585-268-9390 or toll-free at 1-866-268-9390.

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