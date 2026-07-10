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Closure of County Road 31 in the Towns of Friendship and Scio

Posted on: July 10, 2026

Press Release

July 9, 2026

For Release:           Immediately

Contact:                  Thomas H. Windus, Superintendent

Office Phone:          585-268-9230

Closure of County Road 31 in the Towns of Friendship and Scio

Please be advised County Road 31 will have daily closures during the work week starting Tuesday, July 14 until Thursday, August 6 to replace numerous culverts. Work will begin in Friendship and end in Scio at County Road 9. The County Road will be opened each night and on weekends. There will not be on-site detours and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.  Thank you for your cooperation.

 

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Closure of County Road 31 in the Towns of Friendship and Scio

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