Closure of County Road 31 in the Towns of Friendship and Scio
Please be advised County Road 31 will have daily closures during the work week starting Tuesday, July 14 until Thursday, August 6 to replace numerous culverts. Work will begin in Friendship and end in Scio at County Road 9. The County Road will be opened each night and on weekends. There will not be on-site detours and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes. Thank you for your cooperation.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Closure of County Road 31 in the Towns of Friendship and Scio
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.