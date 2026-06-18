Rocket Alumni Solutions Showcases Back-to-School Recognition Software

Rocket Logo The John Carroll School's athletic recognition display

Cloud-based platform helps schools update interactive Hall of Fame displays, athletic records, donor walls, yearbooks, and archives before fall.

It has streamlined the school’s aesthetic by replacing chunky old display cases and cluttered pictures with a sleek, modern look that allows guests to easily find the information they want.” — Kathy Walsh of The John Carroll School

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As schools prepare for the new academic year, Rocket Alumni Solutions is highlighting software features that help administrators, athletic directors, advancement teams, and student groups update athletic records, donor walls, yearbooks and archives before the fall. The platform helps keep content current , engaging, and easy to update across touchscreens, websites and mobile devices during one of the busiest times of the year.Rocket Alumni Solutions serves more than 1,500 schools and organizations with interactive touchscreen and web-accessible recognition software for Hall of Fame displays, digital trophy cases, record boards, alumni showcases, donor walls, yearbooks and school history. Schools can also explore Rocket’s interactive product tour to see how content can be organized across touchscreens and online.How can staff easily update athletic records, hall of fame and student achievements?For school teams preparing for the fall, the most useful tools are the ones that reduce day-to-day administrative work and keep content current. Rocket’s platform includes:- Cloud-based content management: Staff can update display content from any connected device.- Weekly software updates and new features: Schools receive ongoing platform improvements without manual upgrades.- Pre-made templates and customizable layouts: Teams can refresh recognition pages for new inductees, teams, awards, donors, or seasonal moments.- Bulk upload tools: Schools can manage larger sets of athlete, alumni, donor, yearbook, or historical data more efficiently.- Unlimited users and cloud storage: Multiple staff members can contribute content as recognition programs grow.- Mobile-friendly access and real-time updates: Families, alumni, students, and visitors can explore content beyond the physical display.These tools help schools get more work done before students return to campus. Staff can add Hall of Fame inductees, update athletic or organizational records, publish photos and videos, organize yearbooks, and refresh display content throughout the academic year. This is all without relying on physical plaque updates or a single technical gatekeeper.Rocket’s interactive touchscreen experience also gives visitors a more engaging way to explore school history. Instead of a static wall, schools can create searchable, multimedia recognition displays where students, families, alumni, donors, and visitors can browse academic and athletic history, yearbooks, photos and other archive collections in one searchable platform.The platform is designed to be accessible across the school community with web-based sites, QR code sharing, ADA accessibility, and text-to-speech support to help more people discover and share recognition content from the touchscreen, a school website, or a mobile device.Back-to-school planning is a practical time for schools to refresh existing recognition programs or start with one high-priority project, such as a Hall of Fame, athletics archive, donor wall, yearbook display, or campus history showcase. Rocket gives school teams a flexible way to recognize more people, preserve more history, and keep community pride visible from the first day of school.About Rocket Alumni Solutions:Rocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations like the PGA Tour to leading universities including University of Maryland, Louisiana State University, New York University, and Virginia Tech, as well as public high schools with limited resources. Rocket Alumni Solutions’ touchscreen software maintains an 87+ NPS rating, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create interactive Halls of Fame that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

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