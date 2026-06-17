Anritsu Introduces Tensor VNA at IMS 2026, Redefining High Performance RF and Microwave Network Analysis

Anritsu Company

The World's First AI-Enabled VNA

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anritsu Company, announces the launch of its new Tensor Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) at the IEEE MTT S International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2026, taking place June 7–12, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Tensor VNA represents a major advancement in RF and microwave network analysis, delivering modern, scalable architecture designed to support the most complete and demanding measurements like Amplifiers, Filters, Frequency Convertors (Mixers – Single Stage and Multistage), Opto-electronics, and other advanced VNA measurements.

Unveiled to the global RF and microwave community at IMS, the Tensor VNA is engineered to meet the evolving requirements for aerospace and defense, semiconductor, active and passive device measurements, signal integrity, research and development, and millimeter wave/waveguide system development.

Key Differentiators and Platform Highlights

The Tensor VNA has been designed from the ground up to address measurement complexity, speed, and accuracy challenges faced by today’s engineers. Key highlights include:

• 1 source-per-port architecture, which means 4 sources for a 4 port VNA, which not only enables multiple measurements with the same setup (multiple amplifiers/mixers/multistage mixers), but also provides the industry’s best specifications related to output power and dynamic range, etc.

• Inbuilt AI engine that helps in making complex measurements in an easy and intuitive fashion. Tensor VNA works as a companion with the user rather than just being a measurement tool. It helps users with suggestions and understands human language to make it a user-friendly environment.

• Ultrafast sweep speed and data transfer rates with a modern software architecture to support complex measurements to be made with ease.

• Most advanced hardware for a next generation VNA platform hardware optimized for high dynamic range, low trace noise, and repeatable measurement performance across wide frequency spans. The only VNA in the world that offers 1 source-per-port so that customers can use even 2 port VNAs to make amplifier two tone measurements or with a 4 port VNA can make 2-2 tone amplifier/mixer measurements. The hardware also comes with an option to have the 2nd local oscillator (LO) which provides vector mixer measurements (phase, group delay, etc.).

• Scalable, flexible configuration – with NO additional test sets or hardware for supporting various configuration. Supports a broad range of test configurations to accommodate diverse applications, from device level characterization to complex multi port system measurements, banded waveguide measurements to high-speed signal integrity applications.

High Frequency and mmWave Readiness

Tensor VNA can support high frequencies from 54 GHz to 220 GHz with Anritsu’s small compact mmWave modules and at the same time perform waveguide banded measurements with most third party vendors for higher frequencies up to 1.1 THz.

• Accelerated test throughput

Optimized measurement speed and workflow efficiency help engineers reduce test time while maintaining confidence in results, from R&D through validation and production environments.

• Modern user interface and automation support

An intuitive operating environment and automation capabilities streamline test setup, analysis, and integration into existing measurement workflows.

“The introduction of the Tensor VNA marks a major milestone in Anritsu’s network analyzer roadmap,” said Navneet Kataria, Anritsu Marketing Director. “As device performance and system complexity continue to increase, engineers need tools that deliver trusted results while adapting to rapidly changing test requirements. Tensor was designed to do exactly that.”

At IMS 2026, attendees will be able to see live demonstrations of the Tensor VNA, speak directly with Anritsu application experts, and learn how the platform helps reduce measurement uncertainty, improve productivity, and shorten development cycles.

The Tensor VNA expands Anritsu’s industry leading portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and sub THz test solutions, reinforcing the company’s long standing commitment to precision measurement and technology leadership.

For more information about the Tensor VNA or Anritsu’s presence at IMS 2026, visit www.anritsu.com.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

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Tensor the World's First AI-Enabled Vector Network Analyzer

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