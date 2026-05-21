Anritsu Introduces ML2439A Power Meter with up to 4 Channels

Anritsu Company

- Enhanced Versatility and Speed for Modern Power Measurement Applications -

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anritsu Company, is pleased to announce the global release of the ML2439A Power Meter, a cutting-edge solution engineered to meet the evolving needs of engineers and industry professionals worldwide. Designed for superior performance and flexibility, the ML2439A seamlessly integrates with the full range of Anritsu USB power sensors, offering unmatched versatility in power measurement.

Key Features and Specifications

• Frequency Range: 10 MHz to 50 GHz (dependent on USB sensor model)

• Supported USB Sensors: Up to four Anritsu USB power sensors simultaneously, including MA244xxA Peak Power Sensors, MA243xxA CW Sensors, MA242xxA and MA241xxA True RMS Sensors

• Dimensions: Compact chassis measuring 3.5 in x 8.3 in x 11.2 in (H x W x D), ideal for benchtop and rackmount installation

• Measurement Modes: RMS, Pulse, and Peak measurements can be performed concurrently

• Display: Power of modulated and CW waveforms in both graphical and textual formats

• Interfaces: GPIB for legacy integration, Ethernet for modern connectivity

• Security Options: Removable internal microSD memory with USB boot capability for enhanced secure operation

SCPI Availability: Expanded Control for USB Sensors

SCPI (Standard Commands for Programmable Instruments) are now supported for the USB power sensors via the ML2439A Power Meter. This enhancement allows the user to automatically control the power measurements with industry-standard commands, streamlining integration into test systems and improving operational efficiency.

Versatile and Comprehensive Measurement Solution

Setting a new benchmark for versatility, accommodating up to four USB sensors and supporting a wide variety of measurement types. Users can execute RMS, Pulse, and Peak measurements simultaneously on a single unit using compatible Anritsu USB power sensors.

The ML2439A displays results for both modulated and continuous wave (CW) signals in intuitive graph and text formats, ensuring clarity and accuracy.

Ultra-Wideband and Fast Measurement Performance

Harnessing the high performance of Anritsu’s USB power sensors, the ML2439A stands out for its ability to capture and measure both narrow pulse modulated signals and wideband periodic modulated signals. When paired with MA244xxA USB peak power sensors featuring 195 MHz video bandwidth, the ML2439A excels at measuring complex signals. With MA243xxA series CW and MA241xxA/MA242xxA series True RMS sensors, it provides precise RMS power measurements across a wide input range of -60 dBm to +20 dBm. This wideband capability makes the ML2439A ideal for testing digitally modulated signals in applications such as Wi-Fi/BT, WiMAX, and for pulse measurements in radar system development.

Utility and Security for Benchtop Applications

The ML2439A offers the utility of a traditional standalone benchtop power meter, featuring a front panel multi-touch display and keypad for straightforward configuration. A 50 MHz test source output is available for calibration, while robust connectivity is ensured through GPIB and Ethernet interfaces. For secure environments, the ML2439A includes an option to remove internal microSD memory and boot from an external USB drive, supporting stringent security requirements.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

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