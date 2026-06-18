Ednition Earns 1EdTech Certification for OneRoster® 1.1 and 1.2

RosterStream adds certified OneRoster support for K-12 edtech vendors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ednition , the K-12 edtech integration company behind RosterStream , has earned 1EdTechConsortium's certification for OneRoster1.1 and 1.2, with RosterStream now listed in the 1EdTech Product Directory OneRoster is the K-12 industry standard for securely exchanging roster information, course resources, and grades between learning tools, platforms, and systems. RosterStream is certified for both OneRoster 1.1 and 1.2, covering the full range of district requirements regardless of which version a district or procurement requirement specifies. The 1.2 version extends the standard with certified support for assessment results, standards-based and competency-based grades, enhanced user management, and improved security and PII protections aligned with the broader 1EdTech ecosystem."Technical certification gives vendors and districts greater confidence that their systems will work together as intended," said 1EdTech CEO Curtiss Barnes. "By achieving OneRoster certification, Ednition has demonstrated a meaningful commitment to interoperability and earned trusted validation that RosterStream meets established technical standards. Certification helps reduce the time, cost, and complexity of integrating educational technology, and we’re pleased to welcome RosterStream to the growing community of certified products that make digital ecosystems more connected and effective for schools and students."RosterStream's dual certification handles all of that at the infrastructure level, meaning edtech vendors get certified compliance on district connections without diverting engineering resources to solve it themselves. Combined with Roster Intelligence™, RosterStream's AI layer for automatic data mapping and smart change detection, vendors can connect to districts faster and with greater confidence in data quality across every deployment."Edtech vendors shouldn't have to solve the same integration problems over and over again. RosterStream combined with 1Edtech standards, makes this possible," said Mick Hewitt, Co-Founder and CEO of Ednition. "Certifying across both OneRoster 1.1 and 1.2 means we meet districts wherever they are today, and our customers don’t have to think about which version a district requires. That compliance is handled at the infrastructure level.”As K-12 districts accelerate adoption of open standards, certified interoperability is becoming a baseline requirement for edtech vendors. RosterStream's OneRoster certification is part of Ednition's broader commitment to building infrastructure that meets districts where they are today and where the market is headed.About EdnitionEdnition is helping edtech vendors say 'yes' to any integration at any district or school, eliminating vendor-side infrastructure challenges like rostering, single sign-on, extended data, and LMS integrations. Its flagship platform, RosterStream, empowers edtech companies to seamlessly integrate with any SIS or third-party data provider, supporting schools and districts of all sizes. Backed by GSV Ventures, Reach Capital, Avalanche, Array Ventures, Long Term Impact, and a stellar group of angel investors, Ednition is committed to making K-12 edtech more connected, scalable, and impactful for educators and students alike.

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